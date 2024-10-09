County Executive Byrne Delivers 2025 Budget to Legislature

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne presented his proposed Executive Budget last week to the Legislature at the Courthouse in Carmel that “makes Putnam County more affordable, accountable and accessible for all.”

Byrne’s $205 million budget lowers the property tax rate to 2.7%, the lowest in the county since 2007. The county’s portion of an average homeowner’s property tax bill is about 9%.

“Still, within the portion of that tax bill we do control, we do our level best to practice fiscal discipline and always strive to do better, which is evident in this budget,” Byrne said. “The taxation Putnam County does bring in is essential to continuing the programs and services our residents rely on and supplements other sources of revenue we receive to fund the plethora of mandated services we provide.”

“Costs go up, especially during an era experiencing record setting inflation rates,” Byrne continued. “The real challenge in government is for leadership in the public sector to manage these increases responsibly and demonstrate it can do more to control the growth of spending, so it doesn’t unnecessarily squeeze the taxpayer.”

Byrne is budgeting for a 10% increase to health insurance premiums as well as a substantial increase in the county’s public insurance premiums. County officials are also dealing with increases to mandated pre-K and early intervention programs and a record 730 mandated cases in the Department of Social Services.

Byrne announced the formation of a special blue-ribbon committee to analyze and assess the county’s existing health insurance contribution policy and how it relates to the current economic climate, recruitment of talent and retention of current employees.

He noted a committee he established to review projects that were assigned to receive American Rescue Plan Act funds from the federal government proved to be very successful.

“Making sure we are fiscally responsible with every tax dollar afforded to us is always a top priority,” Byrne said.

Last year, the county’s DPW completed major renovation projects at the Koehler Memorial Senior Center in Mahopac and the 6N DPW Garage, along with major improvements at the Board of Elections.

Byrne said construction on Peekskill Hollow Road, which has created delays and problems for several years in Putnam Valley, is slated to be completed by Nov. 1.

“I was elected to govern in a fiscally responsible and conservative manner. And while some may feel we are beginning to turn a corner on some gloomy economic times, others believe we are standing at the precipice,” he said. “The fact is, we don’t know what tomorrow holds. But I believe this is a budget that prepares us for whatever lies ahead.”