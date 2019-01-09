County Exec. Takes Final Oath of Office

For the final time as Putnam County Executive, MaryEllen Odell was sworn into office on New Year’s Eve as she began her last four-year term in office.

With her left hand on a Bible, right hand held high and surrounded by her family, including her father Ron Hicks and daughter Hope, Odell took the oath of office with the help of NYS Supreme Court Justice Lewis Lubell. Odell, a Republican who has served in office for seven years, easily defeated Democrat Maureen Fleming last November to retain her rule over the county.

Odell, along with another nine elected officials, said she shared the honor of being sworn in with so many other people that have made public service a “commitment and way of life.”