County Considers New Position Thru Planning Dept.

In hopes of cultivating more economic development projects in Putnam County, legislators heard the case for a new position through the planning department, though the role of that person was ambiguous.

During a personnel committee meeting last Thursday, county lawmakers discussed with two department heads if it was worth expending $75,000 to hire an outside contractor through the planning department line that could be a liaison between local municipalities and businesses interested in the county.

Personnel director Paul Eldridge said in the 2018 budget, the county set aside money for business development. He’s worked with planning commissioner Sandra Fusco and County Executive MaryEllen Odell to craft a job description in order to find a person that can help the county’s economic growth.

From their discussions, Eldridge said the proposed outside contractor would “shepherd” infrastructure projects along so they don’t stall by talking with and bringing all stakeholders along.

“There are items on the table, but they’re not fully where they need to be,” Eldridge said.

Describing the position as a “community director,” Fusco said the person would be a liaison for municipalities that need assistance. She said marketing and sales would be two skills paramount.