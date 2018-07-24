County Considers New Position Thru Planning Dept.

In hopes of cultivating more economic development projects in Putnam County, legislators heard the case for a new position through the planning department, though the role of that person was ambiguous.
During a personnel committee meeting last Thursday, county lawmakers discussed with two department heads if it was worth expending $75,000 to hire an outside contractor through the planning department line that could be a liaison between local municipalities and businesses interested in the county.
Personnel director Paul Eldridge said in the 2018 budget, the county set aside money for business development. He’s worked with planning commissioner Sandra Fusco and County Executive MaryEllen Odell to craft a job description in order to find a person that can help the county’s economic growth.
From their discussions, Eldridge said the proposed outside contractor would “shepherd” infrastructure projects along so they don’t stall by talking with and bringing all stakeholders along.
“There are items on the table, but they’re not fully where they need to be,” Eldridge said.
Describing the position as a “community director,” Fusco said the person would be a liaison for municipalities that need assistance. She said marketing and sales would be two skills paramount.
Fusco said, “We need help.”
Legislator Paul Jonke said the job Eldridge and Fusco is describing sounds similar to what the president of the Economic Development Corporation, Jill Varricchio, does.
Jonke also wanted an example how the person would help with the massive Village of Brewster revitalization project. Fusco replied she’d want the person to do a little of what she currently does, including grant submittals that local municipalities can apply for.
“So this would be an assistant then, for you,” Jonke asked. Fusco said that would not be the case and more like a community developer that assists the towns.
“It’s not just the county, it’s specific communities,” she said, later adding. “There’s just so much, and so many hours in the day.”
Legislator Neal Sullivan added he thought the position was more in line with a project manager that would require an engineering degree, but Fusco said an engineering background would not be necessary.
Legislator and personnel committee chairwoman Ginny Nacerino said besides the person having marketing skills, it appears the person would need an understanding of construction and infrastructure to help make projects a reality. She said the qualifications on the job description need to be more concise.
Southeast Councilwoman Lynne Eckardt, talking for herself, took Fusco to task over the proposal. She said she believes the position isn’t necessary and the county was trying to treat the towns like “children.” She questioned if the person would try to lobby town boards to favor developments and called it a “supreme waste of money.”
Additionally, Eckardt said she doesn’t think the towns and businesses that want to enter the area need assistance from a county worker.
“These are business people,” Eckardt said. “These aren’t charity cases.”
Fusco said there is a void, but when Eckardt asked for an example, Fusco declined to offer one.
“There are so many things, that I don’t want to get into that right now,” Fusco said.
Bill Nulk, on behalf of the Industrial Development Agency, said in order to boost development, a person is needed to usher businesses through certain intricacies as a result of arcane New York State laws. He noted there are a few major projects coming forward and anyone that could help the IDA would be valued.
Eldridge and Fusco are expected to come back at a later date with more information about the possible new position.
“I think we need a clearer picture,” Jonke said. “I just need to see where the void is.”