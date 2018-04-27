County Allots More Funding for New Senior Center

More money will almost certainly be poured into the Lahey Pavilion renovations in Cold Spring as Putnam County leaders hope to open the county’s new senior center around the fall time.

During a physical services committee meeting, deputy highway commissioner John Tully requested the county Legislature expend another $300,000 for the senior center project located at the Butterfield redevelopment on top of the more than $1 million put forth for the renovation. The funds would be transferred from the Capital Reserve Fund, according to a memo from Tully to lawmakers. The funding would cover the project’s shortfalls and kitchen equipment, furniture, and furnishing, according to the memo.

Because the money is coming from a reserve fund, Legislature Chairman Joe Castellano said it would have “zero fiscal impact.”

The current amount set aside for the project is about $1.2 million, but now the cost would be $1,356,000 if the legislature approves the extra money. When the county put the project out to bid the first time last year, the lowest bid came back at roughly $1.8 million, which was too high for the county to accept.

The county highway department has completed demolition and plumbing work and value engineering changes to