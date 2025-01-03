Councilwoman Puja Throws Hat in Ring for County Board Seat

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

White Plains Councilwoman Jennifer Puja is getting a jump on her plans for the new year by announcing her candidacy for the Westchester County Board of Legislators.

Puja, who was reelected to a second four-year term on the White Plains Common Council in 2023, is seeking to replace Legislator Ben Boykin (D/White Plains), who is term limited at the end of 2025 and 12 years on the board.

Boykin spent 14 years on the Common Council before being elected to the Board of Legislators.

“I could not be more grateful for Legislator Boykin’s service. Our district deserves to continue to have a representative who understands the challenges families face and has the drive to bring real solutions. These are not easy shoes to fill,” said Puja. “I’m running for county legislator to ensure that every resident has access to the resources they need, prioritize actions to help make our communities more affordable, and that we continue to invest in infrastructure and programs that improve lives.”

When she was first elected to the council in 2019 at the age of 34, Puja became the youngest woman ever elected to represent the city. She was born in White Plains, raised in West Harrison, and moved back to the city in 2015.

“My mission has always been to listen to the needs of my community and deliver meaningful solutions,” Puja said. “Whether it’s advocating for affordability, championing capital projects that enhance our infrastructure, or directly addressing constituent concerns, I will work tirelessly for the people of District 5.”

As a labor leader and Executive Director of the Westchester/Putnam Central Labor Body AFL-CIO, a non-profit that represents 100,000 working families in Westchester and Putnam counties, Puja said she has cultivated coalition-building expertise that will be a cornerstone of her service on the Board of Legislators, if elected.

“I have been a hands-on representative. I am always out in the community,” Puja said. “I love local government. I come to it knowing what the issues are and having a pulse of what the issues are.”

Puja, a married mother of two, said it’s too early to tell if she will have to run in a Democratic primary or face an opponent in the general election in November.

“I’ll be ready for a primary or a general election. This campaign is about putting people first,” said Puja. “I am ready to bring the energy, vision, and determination needed to create an even better future for our communities.”

District 5 includes White Plains, Scarsdale, and West Harrison.