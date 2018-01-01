Councilman Justin Brasch Sworn in Before White Plains City Clerk

White Plains Common Councilman Justin Brasch was sworn in before White Plains City Clerk Anne McPherson on the morning of Dec. 27,with family members looking on.

“I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve,” Brasch said of his position on the Council.

“I look forward to bringing my experience in budgeting, development and planning, protecting the environment, fighting discrimination and as a lawyer to make our great City even better. Happy New Year to all!”

Brasch is an attorney specializing in landlord-tenant law. He served as a member of the White Plains Planning Board; former member of White Plains School Board Budget Advisory Committee; Westchester County Legislature’s Citizens Budget Advisory Committee; White Plains Multimodal Transportation Center Stakeholder Task Force; former member of NYC Sierra Club Political Committee; life member and former Executive Committee member of Mid-Manhattan NAACP.

He has worked in the Democratic Party and is particularly proud of the work that has been done in building affordable housing in White Plains. As part of his election platform Brasch said he wants to explore expanding the 10 percent mandate for multi-family affordable housing in downtown White Plains to the entire City and also promotes assisting existing non-profit organizations working to make affordable housing more accessible for people who need it.

It is of paramount importance to Brasch that White Plains remains a city where all feel welcome and safe, regardless of race, nationality, religion, gender, or sexual orientation. “We must stand up for our values and work to protect the most vulnerable of our community, despite the actions of the federal government and the national Republican Party,” he said in an email exchange prior to the election.

During the candidates forum held by the League of Women Voters of White Plains Brasch was the single candidate to mention the vulnerability of residents in the Fisher Hill, Battle Hill and Winbrook neighborhoods.

While he promotes the continuing growth of the City, he is adamant that it must go hand in hand with protecting residents’ quality of life.

Brasch believes that development should work for every community and neighborhood.

Brasch was elected to fill the seat left vacant by former Councilwoman Beth Smayda, when she decided not to run.