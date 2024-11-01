Cortlandt Town Justice Fugaro-Norton Excited to Join Family Court

Cortlandt Town Justice Maritza Fugaro-Norton will be achieving a major professional goal when she joins Westchester County Family Court in January.

Fugaro-Norton, who became the first Hispanic elected official in Cortlandt when she became town justice in 2019, is one of four judges running unopposed for four open seats in the Family Court on Election Day. Each seat carries a 10-year term with an annual salary of $136,700.

“This is like a dream come true,” she said. “That was always my goal. Everything has worked out.”

For the last 17 years, Fugaro-Norton, daughter of a Venezuelan immigrant, has worked as an Associate Court Attorney in Family Court.

“I have acquired invaluable experience,” she said. “My commitment to family law and record of service demonstrate that I possess the qualifications, experience and proven temperament for the position of Family Court judge.”

As town justice, Fugaro-Norton has presided over criminal and civil cases, established the town’s first Night Court on Wednesdays, and volunteered to become an Accessible Magistrate and preside over applications for youth arrested after court hours.

“It’s bittersweet. I loved the job,” she said of sitting on the Cortlandt bench. “I want people to do better and always give them the benefit of the doubt. That sets the tone of how can I help? Not everyone comes from the same background. Not everyone was raised the same way. I take that into consideration when I sentence them.”

Born and raised in Yonkers, Fugaro-Norton, who moved to Cortlandt in 2006 and has three children in the Lakeland School District, said she will use that same passionate approach in Family Court.

“Many of the families and children appearing in Family Court are in crisis, and I am keenly aware of the responsibility to show compassion while being able to conduct proper legal analysis of these difficult cases,” she said.

Cortlandt Supervisor Dr. Richard Becker said the Town Board will appoint someone to fill Fugaro-Norton’s vacancy next year and will have to decide whether to hold a special election or allow the appointed judge to complete the remaining three years of Fugaro-Norton’s unexpired term.