Cortlandt Town Budget Approved With 3.6% Tax Increase

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

Town taxes in Cortlandt will increase 3.6 percent next year in the 2025 budget approved unanimously by the town board last week.

For the 13th straight year, the tax hike in Cortlandt fell below the allowable New York State tax cap, which was 3.8 percent.

“This is a significant accomplishment,” Cortlandt Supervisor Dr. Richard Becker said. “This budget is extremely conservative. The state of our town is excellent. We’re financially well-off.”

Town taxes for the average homeowner within the water district will increase about $15. Homeowners outside the water district will pay $75 more. Town taxes are only 10% of a property owner’s annual tax bill. School taxes represent the largest tax chunk at more than 70%.

Cortlandt boasts a bond rating of Aa1 by Moody’s—one of the few towns in the county to achieve that designation. Cortlandt has only utilized 2.3 percent of its borrowing capacity and has a fund balance of almost $21 million.

Becker explained the board painstakingly went through the $51 million budget to find savings with rising health insurance premiums and labor costs presenting a challenge. Cortlandt provides health insurance to its current 200 employees, as well as about 200 retired workers.

As one concession, Becker, the other four town board members, two town justices, town clerk and receiver of taxes will not receive a salary increase in 2025.

Becker’s salary is $186,000. The four board members are paid $28,560 annually. Receiver of Taxes Debra Carter earns $140,454 and Town Clerk Laroue Rose Shatzkin is paid $132,500.