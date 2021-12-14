Cortlandt Town Board to Fill Upcoming Vacancy in February

An upcoming vacancy on the Cortlandt Town Board created by the election of Councilman Dr. Richard Becker as supervisor is expected to be filled in February.

The Democratic-dominated board will be functioning with only four members after Dec. 31 until it can decide who would be the best fit to fill the unexpired seat of Becker, who defeated Laurie Ryan on Nov. 3 and will succeed longtime retiring Supervisor Linda Puglisi.

Becker, a cardiologist who has been on the Town Board since 2007, will be officially sworn-in on Sunday, Jan. 2. Also taking the oath of office will be Councilman James Creighton, who was reelected to a second four-year term, and Cristin Jacoby, who is moving over from the Zoning Board of Appeals after being elected to her first term.

Current Councilwoman Debbie Carter, who was elected Receiver of Taxes, Town Clerk Laroue Shatzkin and Town Justice Kimberly Ragazzo will also be sworn-in on Jan. 2.

Becker said interviews for the empty board seat will take place in January and, although it is likely a Democrat will be chosen, anyone is invited to apply.

“We will interview anyone who is qualified and interested,” Becker said.

Since he has two years remaining on his council term, Becker noted the individual selected will have to run in the next General Election next November and again in Nov. 2023.

Meanwhile, with annual reorganization appointments slated on various boards in town, Becker stressed no wholesales changes were planned.

“I have no desire to make any changes. The chairperson of the Planning Board and chairperson of the Zoning Board are excellent and experienced. I anticipate most (board members) will want to stay,” he said. “I think there will be a lot of continuity.”