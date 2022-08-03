Cortlandt Town Assessor Thomas Waitkins Dies at 62

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Thomas John Waitkins, who served as the Town of Cortlandt’s Town Assessor since December 2010, died July 31. He was 62.

Waitkins, who lived in Peekskill, was born October 28, 1959 and grew up in Croton-on-Hudson with his parents, Ruth and Frank Waitkins, and his siblings, Mark, Melanie and Matt.

He graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh and started his career working as a substitute teacher. He then worked as a commercial real estate appraiser in New York City. In addition to Cortlandt, he also worked as an assessor for the City of Peekskill and the Village of Croton-on-Hudson.

Waitkins was an active member of the Catholic Kolping Society and took on the challenge of serving on the Board of Directors. He proved himself to be a tremendous asset, making the society stronger. He was also A Volunteer at Farm to Fork cycling club, a lectern at Holy Name of Mary Church, previously a lectern at Assumption Church, and a passionate athlete who participated in numerous triathlons.

He had a deep love for biking, and hiking and was a master swimmer. He was also an avid lover and supporter of the arts. He would frequently visit museums, jazz and classical music concerts, the NYC Ballet, and New York Botanical Garden.

According to his obituary, “Thomas touched the lives of so many people. Besides his love for nature, arts and culture, bicycling, and music, his top priority was always being a truly dedicated loving father. There’s nothing Tom wouldn’t do for his daughters, and dog. He was a dedicated and trustworthy friend and will be deeply missed by so many.”

He is survived by two daughters, Theresa and Nadine Waitkins, ex-wife and friend Adrianna Waitkins, and beloved family pet Jack The Dog.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Mark.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 5, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Holy Name of Mary Church, 114 Grand St., Croton-on-Hudson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, also at Holy Name of Mary Church. Cremation Services will be Private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that gifts be made to The New York Botanical Garden in his name. Gifts can be made online at The New York Botanical Garden, or send a check to: The New York Botanical Garden, Attn. Lisa Sifre, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10458.