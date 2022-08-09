Cortlandt Town Assessor Thomas Waitkins Dies at 62

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Thomas John Waitkins, who served as the Town of Cortlandt’s assessor since December 2010, died July 31. He was 62.

Waitkins, a Peekskill resident, was born Oct. 28, 1959, and grew up in Croton-on-Hudson with his parents, Ruth and Frank Waitkins, and his siblings, Mark, Melanie and Matt.

He graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh and started his career working as a substitute teacher. He then worked as a commercial real estate appraiser in New York City. In addition to Cortlandt, he was an assessor for the City of Peekskill and the Village of Croton-on-Hudson.

Waitkins was an active member of the Catholic Kolping Society and took on the challenge of serving on the Board of Directors. He proved himself to be a tremendous asset, making the society stronger. He was also a volunteer at Farm to Fork cycling club, a lectern at Holy Name of Mary Church, had previously served as a lectern at Assumption Church and was a passionate athlete who participated in numerous triathlons.

He had a deep love for biking and hiking and was a master swimmer. He was an avid lover and supporter of the arts. He would frequently visit museums, jazz and classical music concerts, the New York City Ballet and the New York Botanical Garden.

Thomas touched the lives of so many people. Besides his love for nature, arts and culture, bicycling and music, his top priority was always being a truly dedicated loving father. There’s nothing Tom wouldn’t do for his daughters and dog. He was a dedicated and trustworthy friend and will be deeply missed by so many.”

He is survived by two daughters, Theresa and Nadine Waitkins, ex-wife and friend Adrianna Waitkins and the beloved family dog, Jack.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Mark.

Visitation was held on Aug. 5 at Holy Name of Mary Church in Croton-on-Hudson. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Aug. 6 at the church. Cremation services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that gifts be made to the New York Botanical Garden in his name. Gifts can be made online at www.nybg.org or by sending a check to the New York Botanical Garden, Attn. Lisa Sifre, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, N.Y. 10458.