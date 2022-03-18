Cortlandt Planners Approve Gas Station/Convenience Store on Rt. 6

By Rick Pezzullo

The Cortlandt Planning Board approved the expansion of an existing Sinclair gas station and convenience store on Route 6 in Cortlandt earlier this month.

Palisades Enterprises LLC was seeking site plan approval to expand the current gas station at 2058 East Main St. from two pumps to six. The proposed 2,940-square-foot station on 1.7 acres will result in the removal of the former Popeye’s Pub. A drive-thru window has been eliminated from the plans.

The state Department of Transportation has been persuaded to install a traffic signal in front of the station at the Bear Mountain Parkway ramp. Left turns for vehicles heading eastbound will prohibited into the site.

The board voted 5-1 in favor of the project on March 1, with only Bob Foley, who raised many questions during the planning process, dissenting. Chairman Loretta Taylor was absent from the meeting.

“I think it could have been better,” Foley remarked.

In February, the board approved a second one-year time extension of conditional site plan approval to Gasland Petroleum for a new gas station and convenience store across the street from Sinclair on Route 6.