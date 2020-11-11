Cortlandt Man Resists Arrest, Attacks Troopers During Traffic Stop

A traffic stop in Somers Tuesday night resulted in a Cortlandt man violently resisting arrest and attempting to steal a state trooper’s gun.

Aaron Hudson, 52, was arrested and is charged with attempted robbery in the 2nd degree, two counts of assault in the 2nd degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 5th degree, all class D felonies. Additionally, Hudson is charged with resisting arrest, obstruction of government administration, both class A misdemeanors, and drive while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor.

According to New York State Police, troopers conducted a traffic stop around 10 p.m. on Tuesday on Warren Street in Somers after Hudson was seen violating vehicle and traffic law. Following a probable cause serve for illicit substances, an amount of crack-cocaine was found in the vehicle, police said.

Hudson, when placed under arrested, violently resisted, police said, with Hudson and the trooper both falling over the guiderail into a stream bed approximately five feet below the road grade. Hudson repeatedly assaulted the trooper and attempted to steal his service weapon, police said.

An additional trooper responded to the scene and Hudson was taken into custody. All three sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Hudson was arraigned before the town of Somers Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail without bail. He scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m.