Cortlandt Man Jumps Out of Moving Vehicle, Dies After Failed Armed Robbery in Ossining

A 23-year-old Cortlandt Manor resident died on Sunday after sustaining injuries stemming from an attempted armed robbery he initiated, Ossining police said.

According to the Ossining Police Department, Samuel Fiakor had scheduled to meet with someone to purchase an item on James Street in Ossining. After entering the passenger side of the individual’s car, what police attest to be a legitimate sale turned fatal when Fiakor pulled out a handgun.

Upon investigation, Ossining Police Chief Kevin Sylvester said when the driver bolted east on James Street to flee the robbery, Fiakor reportedly jumped out of the moving vehicle, sustaining injuries that ultimately resulted in his death.

Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, officers then responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on James Street. Upon arrival, officers found what appeared to be the scene of collision, but there was no car or body in the roadway, police said, only a handgun.

In search of the car or injured person, officers spotted an unconscious person inside a vehicle on South Highland Avenue near Scarborough Road who had injuries consistent with the reported collision, Sylvester said. The individual found was Fiakor, who was treated for his injuries but later died at an area hospital.

Sylvester said officers began searching for a second vehicle that was later discovered in Sleepy Hollow. The driver then informed police of what happened during the transaction.

Ossining police are currently working with the Westchester County District Attorney’s office. No criminal charges have been filed but police said the case is still under investigation.

Police those with any information relating to the case to call 914-941-4099 and ask to speak with detectives. All calls will remain anonymous.