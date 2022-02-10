Cortlandt Justice Court Switches One Court Session to Night

The first night court session in the Town of Cortlandt was held Feb. 2 at Cortlandt Town Hall.

Town justices Maritza Fugaro-Norton and Kimberly Ragazzo last year proposed switching the traditional Thursday day court session to Wednesday evenings to provide residents with greater access to the justice system.

Their plan was approved by the Cortlandt Town Board on Nov. 15 and later given the thumbs up by the 9th Judicial District Administrative Judge.

“This change will allow our residents and other individuals the ability to attend to court business during the evening,” said Cortlandt Supervisor Dr. Richard Becker. “I applaud the efforts of Town Justice Fugaro-Norton and Town Justice Ragazzo for working on making this change.”

When proposing the calendar switch, the two judges said having a night session would benefit individuals who risked losing income or repercussions from employers, those who attend mental health or substance abuse treatment during the day and those who provide daycare for children.

As with the continuing Monday day session, all cases involving Penal Law, Vehicle and Traffic Law, Parking, and Town Ordinances, along with civil matters, will be heard on Wednesday evenings.

Fugaro-Norton will be the presiding judge for the night court sessions.