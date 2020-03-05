Cortlandt Cancels Court Over Coronavirus Concern

The Town of Cortlandt cancelled scheduled court business Thursday after being notified that an individual who is now under self-quarantine for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) had recently appeared in the town’s Justice Court.

Cortlandt Supervisor Linda Puglisi stated the individual had not been diagnosed with the Coronavirus but town officials opted to err on the side of caution. The town fully sanitized its Court Room and Town Hall on Wednesday. This thorough cleaning was previously scheduled for Saturday, March 7 but was moved to March 4.

The court was already slated to be closed on Friday, March 6 and Monday, March 9 due to previously scheduled construction and refurbishment of the Justice Court’s office.

Besides the Justice Court, all offices in the Town Hall are open and fully functional. For information related to Coronavirus, contact 211. Any further questions can be directed to the Westchester County Department of Health.