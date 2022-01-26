Cortlandt Authorizes Incentive for Employees to Get Vaccinated

The Cortlandt Town Board is offering incentives to encourage employees to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

Supervisor Dr. Richard Becker said about 20% of the town’s workforce, which amounts to approximately 40 employees, have yet to be vaccinated, putting a strain at times on services.

For example, Becker noted five employees in the Highway Division were unavailable to clean up after a winter storm.

“It makes staffing very difficult,” Becker said.

No employees have died from COVID-19 complications, but several have been hospitalized, according to Becker, while others have been forced to quarantine or take sick time.

In 2021, Becker said it has been estimated the COVID-19 pandemic cost the town about $1 million.

At its Jan. 11 meeting, the Town Board authorized the town comptroller to implement a vaccine incentive in which employees are paid $125 for their first vaccine and an additional $125 for their second vaccine for Pfizer or Moderna. Employees who chose the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine would receive $250.

Booster shots would give employees an additional $125.

The offer extends through Jan. 31. To date, Becker said no employees have taken advantage of the incentive.