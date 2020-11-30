Coronavirus Updates for Nov. 30: Westchester County Surpasses 50,000 COVID-19 Cases, Putnam’s Caseload Continues to Rise

Cases of the coronavirus increased by 464 in Westchester County on Sunday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 50,110 since the start of the pandemic.

After Westchester accounted for 15 COVID-19-releated deaths last week, no new deaths were reported on Sunday. The county has recorded a total of 1,514 fatalities since March, according to state data.

Westchester now has 5,764 active cases, with the daily positive infection rate 4.70 percent, according to the state tracker.

Testing reached an all-time high during the Thanksgiving holiday, with 45,273 COVID-19 tests administered over the last four days. Overall, more than 1 million tests have been given since March, with 9,875 individuals tested on Sunday, state data shows.

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 2,789, according to the state, with 58 additional positive cases accounted for on Sunday. The county’s daily positivity rate is 7.23 percent, state data shows, with 609 active cases recorded.

There have been 64 coronavirus-related cases in Putnam. No new deaths were reported on Sunday.

Statewide there were 6,723 new positive cases on Sunday, with the daily positivity rate now 4.27 percent. The state recorded 55 additional COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 26,680 since March, state data shows.

Total hospitalizations are at 3,372, an increase of 85 over the previous day, according to state data. Across the state there has been a total of 641,161 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Here are the latest updates on Nov. 30

With coronavirus cases rapidly rising statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday that while New York’s infection rate is better in a national and global context, he expects cases will surge as the holiday season progresses.

Cuomo referred to what the state is currently experiencing as the “winter phase or the holiday phase or the surge upon surge phase.” He said state officials will be talking with health experts and local governments to plan out that next phase.

“If you look at New York relative only to New York, you see the numbers going up – not as fast as in other states, but the numbers are going up,” Cuomo said. “It’s nice that we’re doing better in a national and global context, but it’s irrelevant to one extent because we have to deal with the issues that we have here in New York relative to New York.”

Cuomo encouraged residents to remain vigilant by wearing a mask, washing your hands, maintain social distance and avoiding large crowds and gatherings.

Currently, the state has a micro-cluster strategy in place that targets areas with high COVID-19 infection rates. The three-tiered, color-coded system implements more restrictions on those areas, with yellow the lowest label and red the highest.

As of Sunday, portions of Ossining, Peekskill, Tarrytown, New Rochelle, and Yonkers are in a yellow zone. Port Chester is currently designated an orange zone, though Cuomo said last week each municipality labeled in Westchester is on the warning track to increase a zone.

In Putnam County, Cuomo said Brewster could soon be a yellow zone.

School News & Business Closures

School

Peekskill City School District will close and shift to virtual learning through Jan. 4.

Somers Middle School will switch Grade 6 to fully remote learning on Nov. 30.

Primrose Elementary School will move Grade 2 to remote instruction through Dec. 2

Ossining Union Free School District will be fully remote Monday and Tuesday, with Ossining High School and Anne M. Dorner Middle School remote on Wednesday.

Somers Intermediate School will provide remote learning for Grade 5 through Dec. 7 due to a number of teachers and staff in quarantine.

Kent Primary School will be fully remote through Dec. 8.

Lakeland High School will be fully remote through Dec. 4.

Yonkers Public Schools will be fully remote through Dec. 2.

The City School District of New Rochelle is going all-virtual, except for a cohort of special education students, until Dec. 3

Business

Mt. Kisco Seafood will remain closed through Thanksgiving with plans to reopen in December.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Wednesday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.

Ardsley – 7

Bedford – 91

Briarcliff Manor – 32

Bronxville – 15

Buchanan – 8

Cortlandt – 116

Croton-on-Hudson – 26

Dobbs Ferry – 41

Eastchester – 88

Elmsford – 25

Greenburgh – 157

Harrison – 118

Hastings-on-Hudson – 17

Irvington – 14

Larchmont – 11

Lewisboro – 48

Mamaroneck Town – 32

Mamaroneck Village – 107

Mount Kisco – 80

Mount Pleasant – 67

Mount Vernon – 276

New Castle – 50

New Rochelle – 431

North Castle – 49

North Salem – 31

Ossining Town – 25

Ossining Village – 245

Peekskill – 169

Pelham – 22

Pelham Manor – 18

Pleasantville – 34

Port Chester – 257

Pound Ridge – 11

Rye Brook – 55

Rye City – 58

Scarsdale – 31

Sleepy Hollow – 102

Somers – 89

Tarrytown – 42

Tuckahoe – 28

White Plains – 211

Yonkers – 785

Yorktown – 180

