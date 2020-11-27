Coronavirus Updates for Nov. 27: Westchester County Adds More Deaths, Nearly 500 New Cases

Westchester County recorded four more deaths on Thursday as the area’s coronavirus caseload grew by 477, state data shows.

The additional COVID-19-related deaths bring the county’s death toll to 1,510, according to the state tracker. This week, Westchester has accounted for 11 fatalities, a stark comparison to the summer months when 11 overall deaths were reported in July and August combined.

The county’s total number of coronavirus cases has reached 48,441 since the start of the pandemic, state data shows. Westchester now has 5,149 active coronavirus cases.

Overall, more than 1 million tests have been administered in Westchester, with 12,005 individuals assessed on Thursday, resulting in a new record high in daily testing’s, according to state data. The county’s daily positive infection rate is 3.97 percent.

Hospitalizations have more than tripled over the last three weeks, with the county reporting 198 individuals hospitalized, as of Wednesday, an increase of 30 compared to data released on Monday.

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 2,615, according to the state, with 52 additional positive cases accounted for on Thursday. The county’s daily positivity rate is 5.58 percent, state data shows, with 529 active cases recorded.

There have been 64 coronavirus-related cases in Putnam. No new deaths were reported on Thursday.

Statewide there were 6,933 new positive cases on Thursday, with the daily positivity rate now 3.18 percent. That state recorded 67 additional COVID-19 deaths, an increase of 26 over the previous day, bringing the death toll 26,544 since March, state data shows.

Total hospitalizations are at 3,056, an increase of 74 over the previous day, according to state data. Across the state, there has been a total of 620,199 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Here are the latest updates on Nov. 27

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that 217,721 COVID-19 test results were reported to New York State on Wednesday — a new record high.

“We know what’s going on with the numbers because we’re seen the movie in New York, we’ve seen the movie across the country. The positivity goes up, more people get sick, more people go into the hospital, more people go into the ICU, more people get intubated, and the death number goes up,” Cuomo said. “Relative to the rest of the country, New York State is still doing phenomenally well and that’s thanks to the good actions of New Yorkers.”

He added the state will continue mandating the micro-cluster approach through the winter to target the spread of coronavirus and minimizes economic impact and stresses to individuals and communities. The approach is a three-tier, color-coded system that places added restrictions on areas with high positive infection rates.

Currently, portions of Ossining, Peekskill, Tarrytown, New Rochelle, and Yonkers are in a yellow zone, the lowest of the tiered program, with Port Chester in an orange zone.

“The winter plan will include three elements—first, adding more factors to the micro-clusters. Second, the schools and the testing of the schools to keep them open at a rate that’s sustainable,” Cuomo said. “Third, a vaccine distribution plan.”

Westchester County will be hosting free flu vaccinations clinics at Phelps Hospital, located at 701 North Broadway in Sleepy Hollow, beginning this Saturday. The clinics are a partnership between the Department of Health and Phelps Hospital.

Dates are as follows:

Saturday, November 28, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 3, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday, December 4, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 5, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Those interested must register prior to getting a vaccine. Attendees are asked to arrive 5 minutes before a scheduled appointment and to wear a face mask. Follow signs for Emergency Department. The Flu clinic is located next to the drive-through COVID testing tent.

If you are not feeling well, you must cancel your appointment. Precautions are for increased safety to all during the pandemic.

Register here: https://apps.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=11900281

School News & Business Closures

School

Peekskill City School District will close and shift to virtual learning through Jan. 4.

Somers Intermediate School will provide remote learning for Grade 5 through Dec. 4 due to a number of teachers and staff in quarantine.

Pocantico Hills Central School District will be providing remote instruction this week. Schools will reopen on Nov. 30.

Lakeland High School will be fully remote through Dec. 4.

The City School District of New Rochelle is going all-virtual, except for a cohort of special education students, until Dec. 3

Byram Hills High School currently has 19 students in quarantine through Nov. 30.

Valhalla Middle School will be operating on a fully remote learning model through Nov. 30. The Odin cohort will resume in-person learning on Dec. 2.

North Salem Central School District will reopen for in-person learning on Nov. 30.

Westlake Middle School will reopen for hybrid, in-person instruction on Nov. 30.

Kent Elementary School will be fully remote until Nov. 30

Matthew Paterson Elementary School will be fully remote until Nov. 30.

Business

Mt. Kisco Seafood will remain closed through Thanksgiving with plans to reopen in December.

Basilico Pizza in Mt. Kisco will close until further notice after staff members displayed symptoms of COVID-19. The business will reopen after everyone has received negative test results.

Peppino’s Restaurant in Katonah will close temporarily due to COVID-19 exposure and reopen on Nov. 28.

Putnam County COVID-19 Health Advisories

Here are the latest health advisories issued by the Putnam County Department of Health. Those who worked at or visited these businesses on these dates and times are being asked to monitor their symptoms after members of the public tested positive for COVID-19.

Ministerio Internacional Campamento De Jehova at 407 Route 6 in Mahopac on Nov. 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The advisory will expire on Nov. 30.

at 407 Route 6 in Mahopac on Nov. 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The advisory will expire on Nov. 30. Mahopac Golf & Beach Club at 601 North Lake Boulevard from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The advisory will lift on Nov. 29.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Wednesday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.

Ardsley – 7

Bedford – 91

Briarcliff Manor – 32

Bronxville – 15

Buchanan – 8

Cortlandt – 116

Croton-on-Hudson – 26

Dobbs Ferry – 41

Eastchester – 88

Elmsford – 25

Greenburgh – 157

Harrison – 118

Hastings-on-Hudson – 17

Irvington – 14

Larchmont – 11

Lewisboro – 48

Mamaroneck Town – 32

Mamaroneck Village – 107

Mount Kisco – 80

Mount Pleasant – 67

Mount Vernon – 276

New Castle – 50

New Rochelle – 431

North Castle – 49

North Salem – 31

Ossining Town – 25

Ossining Village – 245

Peekskill – 169

Pelham – 22

Pelham Manor – 18

Pleasantville – 34

Port Chester – 257

Pound Ridge – 11

Rye Brook – 55

Rye City – 58

Scarsdale – 31

Sleepy Hollow – 102

Somers – 89

Tarrytown – 42

Tuckahoe – 28

White Plains – 211

Yonkers – 785

Yorktown – 180

If your business or school district may have been exposed to COVID-19, please email ayoung@theexaminernews.com to be placed on our daily COVID-19 list.