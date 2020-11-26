Coronavirus Updates for Nov. 26: Four More Deaths Reported as Westchester County Exceeds 5,000 Active Cases

Cases of the coronavirus increased by 332 in Westchester County on Wednesday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 47,964 since the start of the pandemic.

The county reported four more deaths, resulting in a total of 1,506 COVID-19-releated fatalities since March, according to the state tracker. County Executive George Latimer said the death toll has increased by 33 over the last three weeks, equating to about two deaths a day.

“This number is not a good number, it’s increasingly rapidly,” Latimer said during a press briefing on Wednesday. “We’ve seen no signs of it diminishing, we haven’t had a day where it’s slowed down, and we certainly haven’t had a day where it’s gone backwards and we’re concerned as we go forward.”

With the additional positive cases, Westchester now has 5,024 active coronavirus cases.

Overall, more than 1 million tests have been administered in Westchester, with 7,831 individuals assessed on Wednesday, according to state data. The county’s daily infection rate is 4.24 percent.

Hospitalizations have more than tripled over the last three weeks, with the county reporting 198 individuals hospitalized on Wednesday, an increase of 30 over Monday. Latimer said the hospitalization rate based on active cases in 4.1 percent.

“The rate is a good rate, we would fear being in the high teens approaching 20 percent hospitalizations,” Latimer said. “That would be a much more concerning number.”

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 2,563, according to the state, with 34 additional positive cases accounted for on Wednesday. The county’s daily positivity rate is 6.18 percent, state data shows, with 506 active cases recorded.

There have been 64 coronavirus-related cases in Putnam. No new deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Statewide there were 6,265 new positive cases, with the daily positivity rate now 3.62 percent. That state recorded 41 additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 26,477.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus in Westchester & Putnam counties on Nov. 26

Happy Thanksgiving!

While this holiday has always been a time for family and friends to gather, the high infection rates in Westchester and Putnam counties has resulted in state and local officials imploring residents to take precautions, limit gatherings and make safe decisions to slow the spread of coronavirus.

In recent weeks, officials have said there’s been a distinct connection between the surge in COVID-19 cases and Halloween gatherings and parties. While Brewster is on the cusp of being labeled a yellow zone, Westchester’s five yellow zones – Ossining, Peekskill, Tarrytown, Yonkers, New Rochelle – and one orange zone – Port Chester – are at risk of increasing to orange and red, respectively.

Officials have stressed the actions taken today will determine how the community moves forward in weeks to come.

A message from Westchester County Executive George Latimer:

“While this is a Thanksgiving like no other, we all must use this day to take stock of what we do have. I often refer to Thanksgiving as America’s greatest secular holiday. It is a day where all of us, no matter our race or religion, gather (virtually) to give thanks. As we reflect on this year that has passed, it may be hard for some of us to find many things to be thankful for. But, it is in these more difficult moments that it is most important for us to give thanks for good health and our loved ones. I extend my warmest wishes for a Happy Thanksgiving to all Westchester County residents.”

School News & Business Closures

School

Peekskill City School District will close and shift to virtual learning through Jan. 4.

Somers Intermediate School will provide remote learning for Grade 5 through Dec. 4 due to a number of teachers and staff in quarantine.

Pocantico Hills Central School District will be providing remote instruction this week. Schools will reopen on Nov. 30.

Lakeland High School will be fully remote through Dec. 4.

The City School District of New Rochelle is going all-virtual, except for a cohort of special education students, until Dec. 3

Byram Hills High School currently has 19 students in quarantine through Nov. 30.

Valhalla Middle School will be operating on a fully remote learning model through Nov. 30. The Odin cohort will resume in-person learning on Dec. 2.

North Salem Central School District will reopen for in-person learning on Nov. 30.

Westlake Middle School will reopen for hybrid, in-person instruction on Nov. 30.

Kent Elementary School will be fully remote until Nov. 30

Matthew Paterson Elementary School will be fully remote until Nov. 30.

Business

Mt. Kisco Seafood will remain closed through Thanksgiving with plans to reopen in December.

Basilico Pizza in Mt. Kisco will close until further notice after staff members displayed symptoms of COVID-19. The business will reopen after everyone has received negative test results.

Peppino’s Restaurant in Katonah will close temporarily due to COVID-19 exposure and reopen on Nov. 28.

Putnam County COVID-19 Health Advisories

Here are the latest health advisories issued by the Putnam County Department of Health. Those who worked at or visited these businesses on these dates and times are being asked to monitor their symptoms after members of the public tested positive for COVID-19.

Ministerio Internacional Campamento De Jehova at 407 Route 6 in Mahopac on Nov. 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The advisory will expire on Nov. 30.

at 407 Route 6 in Mahopac on Nov. 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The advisory will expire on Nov. 30. Mahopac Golf & Beach Club at 601 North Lake Boulevard from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The advisory will lift on Nov. 29.

at 601 North Lake Boulevard from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The advisory will lift on Nov. 29. ShopRite Supermarket at 184 Route 52 in Carmel was exposed on Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The advisory will expire on Nov. 27.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Wednesday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.

Ardsley – 7

Bedford – 91

Briarcliff Manor – 32

Bronxville – 15

Buchanan – 8

Cortlandt – 116

Croton-on-Hudson – 26

Dobbs Ferry – 41

Eastchester – 88

Elmsford – 25

Greenburgh – 157

Harrison – 118

Hastings-on-Hudson – 17

Irvington – 14

Larchmont – 11

Lewisboro – 48

Mamaroneck Town – 32

Mamaroneck Village – 107

Mount Kisco – 80

Mount Pleasant – 67

Mount Vernon – 276

New Castle – 50

New Rochelle – 431

North Castle – 49

North Salem – 31

Ossining Town – 25

Ossining Village – 245

Peekskill – 169

Pelham – 22

Pelham Manor – 18

Pleasantville – 34

Port Chester – 257

Pound Ridge – 11

Rye Brook – 55

Rye City – 58

Scarsdale – 31

Sleepy Hollow – 102

Somers – 89

Tarrytown – 42

Tuckahoe – 28

White Plains – 211

Yonkers – 785

Yorktown – 180

If your business or school district may have been exposed to COVID-19, please email ayoung@theexaminernews.com to be placed on our daily COVID-19 list.