Coronavirus Updates for Nov. 21: Nearly 400 New Cases, Additional Deaths Reported in Westchester County

Cases of the coronavirus increased by 392 in Westchester County on Friday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 46,064 since the start of the pandemic.

The county reported four more deaths, resulting in a total of 1,498 COVID-19-releated fatalities since March, according to the state tracker. With the additional positive cases, Westchester now has 4,344 active coronavirus cases.

Overall, more than 1 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Westchester, with 10,253 individuals assessed on Friday, according to state data. The county’s positivity rate is currently 3.82 percent.

As of Thursday, there were 135 hospitalizations, according to County Executive George Latimer.

Putnam County saw a sharp decline in new positive cases on Friday, with only two accounted for following weeks of confirmed cases registering in the double-digits. The county’s total caseload has reached 2,308 since mid-March.

The positivity rate is currently 1.85 percent, according to state data, which is a drop over recent weeks with the area risking being labeled a COVID-19 yellow zone. As of Friday, the county has 387 active cases, according to state data.

There have been 64 coronavirus-related cases in Putnam. No new deaths were reported on Friday.

Statewide there were 5,468 new positive cases, with the positivity rate lowering to 2.66 percent. That state recorded 32 additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the death toll to 26,292.

Total hospitalizations are at 2,348, according to state data.

After portions of Ossining, Peekskill, Tarrytown, New Rochelle, and Yonkers were labeled yellow zones on Thursday, county officials launched efforts on Friday to distribute thousands of PPE and hand sanitizer to each municipality. Added restrictions have been placed on each entity to mitigate the spread of coronavirus as Westchester navigates a second wave.

New restrictions will limit mass gatherings both indoor and outdoor to 25 people, with restaurants scaling down persons per table for both indoor and outdoor dining to four people. Houses of worship will now be restricted to 50 percent capacity and schools can remain open with mandatory weekly testing of 20 percent of students, teachers, and staff for in-person settings.

Businesses can remain open with no restrictions. However, if an area is increased to an orange zone, non-essential businesses, such as gyms and personal care, will be forced to close.

Over in Putnam County, Deputy County Executive Tom Feighery said on Thursday that there has been a direct correlation between people letting their guard down and COVD-19 transmission in the six days following Halloween when positive cases doubled. He encouraged residents to do their part to slow the virus’ spread.

However, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo instituting new mandates limiting non-essential indoor gatherings at private residences to 10 people as Thanksgiving nears, Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley said he won’t be using police resources to enforce the states recommendations, rather asking residents to use their own best judgement to remain safe. He said too many factors must be considered to determine if a home can safely accommodate 10 or more/less people.

According to Cuomo, local law enforcement is responsible for enforcing the mandate.

“Rather than issuing orders, which are, at best, impossible to enforce, and, at worst, unconstitutional, the Governor would better serve the People of New York if he encouraged our citizens to be cautious, use good judgement in weighing risk factors, protect the vulnerable, and enjoy our families and our great gathering traditions only in ways that are safe, until we can get back to normal,” Langley said. “As Sheriff, I see a better use of our resources than to disrupt families celebrating this national holiday.”

School News & Business Closures

School

Peekskill City School District will be on a remote learning model on Monday and Tuesday.

Buchanan-Verplanck Elementary School will transition to remote learning on Monday.

The City School District of New Rochelle is going all-virtual, except for a cohort of special education students, until Dec. 3

Byram Hills High School currently has 19 students in quarantine through Nov. 30.

Valhalla Middle School will be operating on a fully remote learning model through Nov. 30. The Odin cohort will resume in-person learning on Dec. 2.

North Salem Central School District will reopen for in-person learning on Nov. 30.

Westlake Middle School will reopen for hybrid, in-person instruction on Nov. 30.

Business

Kisco Seafood will remain closed until all staff members have tested negative for COVID-19. The decision to shut down comes after possible exposure to the virus.

Basilico Pizza in Mt. Kisco will close until further notice after staff members displayed symptoms of COVID-19. The business will reopen after everyone has received negative test results.

Putnam County COVID-19 Health Advisories

Here are the latest health advisories issued by the Putnam County Department of Health. Those who worked at or visited these businesses on these dates and times are being asked to monitor their symptoms after members of the public tested positive for COVID-19.

Ministerio Internacional Campamento De Jehova at 407 Route 6 in Mahopac on Nov. 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The advisory will expire on Nov. 30.

at 407 Route 6 in Mahopac on Nov. 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The advisory will expire on Nov. 30. Mahopac Golf & Beach Club at 601 North Lake Boulevard from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The advisory will lift on Nov. 29.

at 601 North Lake Boulevard from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The advisory will lift on Nov. 29. ShopRite Supermarket at 184 Route 52 in Carmel was exposed on Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The advisory will expire on Nov. 27.

at 184 Route 52 in Carmel was exposed on Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The advisory will expire on Nov. 27. World Gym Brewster at 1620 Route 22 in Brewster was exposed on Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The advisory will expire on Monday.

at 1620 Route 22 in Brewster was exposed on Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The advisory will expire on Monday. Harlan Check Cashing & Financial Services at 1515 Route 22 in Brewster was exposed from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nov. 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The advisory will remain in effect through Sunday.

at 1515 Route 22 in Brewster was exposed from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nov. 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The advisory will remain in effect through Sunday. The Home Depot at 80 Independent Way in Brewster on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The advisory will lift on Sunday.

at 80 Independent Way in Brewster on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The advisory will lift on Sunday. Red Mills Pub at 575 Route 6N in Mahopac Falls was exposed on Nov. 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The advisory will expire on Sunday.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Wednesday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.

Ardsley – 8

Bedford – 73

Briarcliff Manor – 24

Bronxville – 15

Buchanan – 7

Cortlandt – 93

Croton-on-Hudson – 24

Dobbs Ferry – 43

Eastchester – 73

Elmsford – 19

Greenburgh – 114

Harrison – 110

Hastings-on-Hudson – 21

Irvington – 12

Larchmont – 16

Lewisboro – 41

Mamaroneck Town – 31

Mamaroneck Village – 72

Mount Kisco – 76

Mount Pleasant – 69

Mount Vernon – 224

New Castle – 51

New Rochelle – 387

North Castle – 44

North Salem – 24

Ossining Town – 20

Ossining Village – 178

Peekskill – 165

Pelham – 14

Pelham Manor – 13

Pleasantville – 28

Port Chester – 244

Pound Ridge – 9

Rye Brook – 47

Rye City – 51

Scarsdale – 31

Sleepy Hollow – 87

Somers – 68

Tarrytown – 32

Tuckahoe – 17

White Plains – 191

Yonkers – 607

Yorktown – 168

