Coronavirus Updates for Nov. 19: Westchester Cases, Deaths Rise; Putnam Positivity Rate Exceeds 5 Percent

Cases of the coronavirus increased by 360 in Westchester County on Wednesday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 45,335 since the start of the pandemic.

The county reported three more deaths, resulting in a total of 1,493 COVID-19-releated deaths since March, according to the state tracker. With the additional positive results, Westchester now has 3,975 active coronavirus cases.

The county’s positivity rate has also increased to 4.91 percent, according to state data. As of Monday, the were 121 hospitalizations, County Executive George Latimer said in a press briefing.

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 2,269 since mid-March, according to the state, with 26 additional positive cases accounted for on Wednesday. The county currently has a 5.51 percent positivity rate, state data shows.

There have been 64 coronavirus-related deaths in Putnam. No new deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Statewide there were 5,294 new positive cases, with the positivity rate rising to 3.43 percent. That state recorded 35 additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 26,225.

In a conversation with Latimer on Wednesday, county Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said the recent spike in cases is in part due to Halloween and people gathering. She said the holiday gave the virus a “jump start” back in the community, with cases now consistently registering in the triple digits.

“I think that this is probably what we’re going to see as the cases continue to increase until we have a vaccine or the public really starts to take what we’re saying seriously and really puts the measures to use that we know work, which is masking, social distancing, avoiding large groups or any groups,” Amler said. “Until people go back to doing that, we’re not going to see a decline in our numbers.”

Since Oct. 31, the county has logged 4,538 cases, according to state data.

While school districts across Westchester have been forced to temporarily transition to a remote learning model due to COVID-19 exposures, Amler said data has shown that students, teachers, and staff members aren’t infected while in school. She added that school districts have done a great job adapting in recent months and tackling any potential exposures.

“Most of the exposures seem to be outside of school,” Amler said. “Certainly, after Halloween we saw some schools had significant number of cases; those cases didn’t occur in school, they occurred because people got together and unfortunately the virus was spread at those events.”

Amler added that many panic when a district reports a large number of people testing positive or being placed into quarantine, but stressed the virus hasn’t spread within schools.

“As far as I can tell that didn’t happen,” she said.

While Gov. Andrew Cuomo advised Thanksgiving plans be halted to prevent further spread of the virus, county officials encouraged residents to keep their Thanksgiving celebrations small and as safe as possible by following certain safety precautions.

Some safety measures include keeping windows open to promote cross-ventilation, keeping guests out of the kitchen, washing or sanitizing hands frequently, having guests wear masks unless eating or drinking, avoid passing platters from person-to-person, requesting guests reduce their contacts and potential exposures prior to their visit, and having returning college students get tested for COVID prior to arrival.

Furthermore, advise guests to follow guidelines when traveling and to stay home if experiencing any COVID symptoms, awaiting test results or are under quarantine or isolation orders.

“This is the year to make your Thanksgiving gathering more intimate, and to cherish your immediate family members and traditions,” Latimer said. “Consider setting time for a virtual visit with distant relatives and friends. If you do invite others to your holiday table, spend some time outdoors and keep the windows open when you’re inside.”

School News & Business Closures

School

Valhalla Middle School will be operating on a fully remote learning model through Nov. 30. The Odin cohort will resume in-person learning on Dec. 2.

Park School and Ossining High School will reopen for in-person learning on Nov. 23.

North Salem Central School District will reopen for in-person learning on Nov. 30.

Westlake Middle School will reopen for hybrid, in-person instruction on Nov. 30.

On Tuesday, Pleasantville Middle School quarantined 25 students and 13 staff members after an individual tested positive for coronavirus. The school will remain open.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced high-risk winter sports will be delayed to January.

Business

Kisco Seafood will remain closed until all staff members have tested negative for COVID-19. The decision to shut down comes after possible exposure to the virus.

Basilico Pizza in Mt. Kisco will close until further notice after staff members displayed symptoms of COVID-19. The business will reopen after everyone has received negative test results.

Putnam County COVID-19 Health Advisories

Here are the latest health advisories issued by the Putnam County Department of Health. Those who worked at or visited these businesses are being asked to monitor their symptoms after members of the public tested positive for COVID-19.

Harlan Check Cashing & Financial Services at 1515 Route 22 in Brewster was exposed from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nov. 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The advisory will remain in effect through Sunday.

at 1515 Route 22 in Brewster was exposed from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nov. 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The advisory will remain in effect through Sunday. World Gym Brewster at 1620 Route 22 in Brewster was exposed on Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The advisory will expire on Nov. 23.

at 1620 Route 22 in Brewster was exposed on Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The advisory will expire on Nov. 23. ShopRite Supermarket at 184 Route 52 in Carmel was exposed on Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The advisory will remain in effect through Friday.

at 184 Route 52 in Carmel was exposed on Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The advisory will remain in effect through Friday. Red Mills Pub at 575 Route 6N in Mahopac Falls was exposed on Nov. 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The advisory will expire on Sunday.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Wednesday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.

Ardsley – 8

Bedford – 61

Briarcliff Manor – 21

Bronxville – 18

Buchanan – 9

Cortlandt – 79

Croton-on-Hudson – 20

Dobbs Ferry – 45

Eastchester – 62

Elmsford – 18

Greenburgh – 100

Harrison – 96

Hastings-on-Hudson – 18

Irvington – 119

Larchmont – 15

Lewisboro – 29

Mamaroneck Town – 22

Mamaroneck Village – 59

Mount Kisco – 65

Mount Pleasant – 65

Mount Vernon – 205

New Castle – 49

New Rochelle – 354

North Castle – 44

North Salem – 19

Ossining Town – 19

Ossining Village – 147

Peekskill – 146

Pelham – 16

Pelham Manor – 13

Pleasantville – 24

Port Chester – 231

Pound Ridge – 7

Rye Brook – 47

Rye City – 49

Scarsdale – 28

Sleepy Hollow – 71

Somers – 57

Tarrytown – 31

Tuckahoe – 17

White Plains – 181

Yonkers – 540

Yorktown – 146

