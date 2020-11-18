Coronavirus Updates for Nov. 18: The Latest in Westchester, Putnam

Westchester County reported nearly 400 more cases of coronavirus Tuesday, just one day after County Executive George Latimer suggested the area is facing a second wave of COVID-19.

The county saw its positive rate clock in at 4.46 percent on Tuesday, with 399 new positive coronavirus cases. Between Nov. 10 and Nov. 16, the county recorded 2,279 new positive cases, with the number of active cases now 3,749, according to state data.

Over the last month, COVID-19 cases have more than doubled, with the county registering 942 active cases on Oct. 16. Latimer pressed the numbers are significant, comparing the latest caseloads to those reported in May.

Since March, there have been 44,975 positive cases in Westchester, with COVID-19 linked to 1,490 deaths so far in the pandemic. No new deaths were reported in the county Tuesday.

Hospitalizations have nearly tripled over the last two weeks, with the county reporting 121 as of Monday.

“It was predicted by all health professionals that we would see a second wave and I think we’re now clearly seeing that second wave in the number of infections and the spread of the infections,” Latimer said in a press briefing on Monday. “The line is heading straight up. It’s an increase across the board.”

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 2,243 since mid-March, according to the state, with 57 additional positive cases accounted for on Tuesday out of 913 tests. The county currently has a 3.1 percent positivity rate, state data shows.

There have been 64 coronavirus-related cases in Putnam. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday.

The statewide positivity rate is 3.18 percent, with 29 COVID-19 deaths added on Monday.

School News & Closures

Somers High School will close on Wednesday and switch to remote learning. The district intends to reopen the school on Thursday.

Valhalla Middle School will be operating on a fully remote learning model through Nov. 30. The Odin cohort will resumed in-person learning on Dec. 2.

Park School and Ossining High School will reopen for in-person learning on Nov. 23.

North Salem Central School District will reopen for in-person learning on Nov. 30.

Westlake Middle School will reopen for hybrid, in-person instruction on Nov. 30.

Pleasantville Middle School has quarantined 25 students and 13 staff members after an individual tested positive for coronavirus. The school will remain open.

Putnam County COVID-19 Health Advisories

Here are the latest health advisories issued by the Putnam County Department of Health. Those who worked at or visited these businesses are being asked to monitor their symptoms after members of the public tested positive for COVID-19.

Harlan Check Cashing & Financial Services at 1515 Route 22 in Brewster was exposed from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nov. 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The advisory will remain in effect through Sunday.

at 1515 Route 22 in Brewster was exposed from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nov. 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The advisory will remain in effect through Sunday. World Gym Brewster at 1620 Route 22 in Brewster was exposed on Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The advisory will expire on Nov. 23.

at 1620 Route 22 in Brewster was exposed on Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The advisory will expire on Nov. 23. ShopRite Supermarket at 184 Route 52 in Carmel was exposed on Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The advisory will remain in effect through Friday.

at 184 Route 52 in Carmel was exposed on Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The advisory will remain in effect through Friday. Red Mills Pub at 575 Route 6N in Mahopac Falls was exposed on Nov. 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The advisory will expire on Sunday.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Tuesday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.