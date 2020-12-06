Coronavirus Updates for Dec. 6: Westchester County Records More Than 750 New Cases, Putnam Sees Over 120

Westchester County has recorded nearly 4,300 coronavirus cases in the last week as the post-Thanksgiving surge continues.

Cases of coronavirus increased by 758 on Saturday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 53,944 since the start of the pandemic, according to state data. This is the second consecutive day cases have tallied over 700.

Friday saw an increase of 768 cases.

The county currently has 7,475 active cases, state data shows, with the daily positive infection rate 6.90 percent. The number is based on 10,979 tests administered Saturday.

After Westchester recorded 12 coronavirus-related deaths this week, there were no new fatalities reported Saturday. The current death toll is 1,527 since March, according to the state tracker.

As of Wednesday, there were 292 virus patients in Westchester hospitals, an increase of 245 over the last month.

Putnam County saw a glaring increase in new positive cases on Saturday, with 126 reported following weeks of confirmed cases registering in the double digits. This is only the third time Putnam has seen cases soar past 100 since the pandemic began.

Saturday’s numbers are also the second highest daily caseload Putnam has recorded since March, state data shows.

Putnam’s total caseload has reached 3,233, with the county’s daily positivity rate 12.51 percent of 1,007 tests, state data shows. There are currently 877 active cases.

There have been 64 coronavirus-related cases in Putnam. No new deaths were reported on Saturday.

Statewide there were 10,761 new positive cases on Saturday, according to the state tracker. The daily positivity rate is now 4.99 percent.

The state recorded 69 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 27,089 since March.

Total hospitalizations are at 4,318, an increase of 96 over the previous day, according to state data. Across the state there has been a total of 696,125 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Here are the latest updates on Dec. 6

While the arrival of vaccines is a couple of weeks away, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is imploring folks to remain vigilant as the holidays near. He noted the recent surge in cases stems from households and private gatherings.

Cuomo explained that while an end to COVID is on the horizon, the federal government continues to overlook the black, brown and poor communities in its vaccine plan and has yet to provide funding for the state to administer it.

If left unaddressed, Cuomo said it could undermine the effectiveness of the entire distribution plan.

“While we won’t stop fighting until these problems are addressed, New Yorkers need to do their part too,” Cuomo said on Saturday. “They already did the best job in the country the first time around, going from the highest infection rate to one of the lowest, and I have no doubt if we continue to stay smart, we will get through this together — stronger, tougher and more loving than before.”

School News & Closures

School Closures

Carmel High School will transition to remote learning through Jan. 8, with the remaining Carmel Central School District buildings beginning remote learning Dec. 14 to Jan. 8.

Peekskill City School District will close and shift to virtual learning through Jan. 4.

White Plains Public Schools transition to remote learning through Dec. 14.

All students in 6 East, Hybrid One and Two at Fox Lane Middle School will learn remotely at home through Dec. 15th.

Fox Lane High School will be fully remote on Monday.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Friday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.

Ardsley – 28

Bedford – 126

Briarcliff Manor – 48

Bronxville – 33

Buchanan – 16

Cortlandt – 163

Croton-on-Hudson – 34

Dobbs Ferry – 47

Eastchester – 155

Elmsford – 52

Greenburgh – 243

Harrison – 159

Hastings-on-Hudson – 20

Irvington – 28

Larchmont – 26

Lewisboro – 86

Mamaroneck Town – 40

Mamaroneck Village – 164

Mount Kisco – 138

Mount Pleasant – 117

Mount Vernon – 347

New Castle – 58

New Rochelle – 589

North Castle – 62

North Salem – 44

Ossining Town – 15

Ossining Village – 287

Peekskill – 221

Pelham – 50

Pelham Manor – 30

Pleasantville – 45

Port Chester – 270

Pound Ridge – 18

Rye Brook – 59

Rye City – 95

Scarsdale – 58

Sleepy Hollow – 91

Somers – 103

Tarrytown – 72

Tuckahoe – 22

White Plains – 390

Yonkers – 1,116

Yorktown – 203

If your business or school district may have been exposed to COVID-19, please email ayoung@theexaminernews.com to be placed on our daily COVID-19 list.