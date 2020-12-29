While state and local officials anticipate a surge in COVID-19 cases over the next two weeks, Westchester County has seen active cases drop below 8,000 for the first time in nearly a month.

Following an expected spike of cases reported in early to mid-December after Thanksgiving, cases of COVID-19 have continued to fluctuate over the past two weeks, resulting in active cases steadily declining. As of Monday, Westchester had 7,957 active cases.

County Executive George Latimer said that number is encouraging after hitting a peak of 8,771 on Dec. 15.

“It’s down 200 active cases from a week ago and down about 800 cases three weeks ago,” Latimer said during his Monday briefing. “That does mean the testing positives over the two prior weeks were much greater than what we’ve had over the last week, so there’s been a diminution in active cases, which is encouraging.”

The daily test positivity rate is 7.42 percent, which is based on 7,426 tests taken on Saturday. Overall, there have been 1.3 million COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester County since March.

Coronavirus cases increased by 551 on Monday, bringing the total number of positives to 67,388 since the start of the pandemic.

While Latimer touted the decline in active cases, the death rate and number of individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 has continued to rise since Thanksgiving.

The county reported nine more deaths, raising the COVID-19-related death toll to 1,652 since March. Over the last week, 41 people have died from the virus. Latimer said there has been a roughly 10 percent increase in deaths since last month, where weekly deaths were reported in the teens.

“That may represent the Thanksgiving spike, we can’t be 100 percent sure of it,” Latimer said. “Now that Christmas is a few days behind us we’re concerned and worried we might see another spike over the next 10 days.”

As of Dec. 26, there were 392 virus patients in Westchester hospitals, a number that increased by 39 over the last week. While the increase was cause for some unease, hospitalizations represent 4 percent of the county’s current cases, which Latimer said is a “very good number.”

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 4,577, according to the state, with 61 additional positive cases recorded on Monday. The county’s daily positivity rate is 9.21 percent, with 662 tests administered Saturday, state data shows.

Putnam currently has 782 active cases.

There have been 66 coronavirus-related deaths in Putnam. No new deaths were reported on Monday.

Statewide there were 10,407 new positive cases on Monday. The daily positivity rate is 8.33 percent.

The state recorded 114 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 29,625 since March.

Total hospitalizations are at 7,559, an increase of 376 over the previous day, according to state data. Across New York there have been 932,552 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Here are the latest updates on Dec. 29

With vaccine distribution well underway across New York State, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Latimer warned on Monday of coronavirus-related scams.

Officials stressed that anyone who calls or texts claiming you can get the vaccine sooner than expected for a certain price is committing fraud. Vaccines, which are being distributed in a phased approach, are free to the public.

“Consumers are not going to get phone calls from Social Security or Medicare or any other government agency,” said Jim Maisano, Westchester’s director of Consumer Protection. “Do not give out your Social Security number, your bank account information or your credit card information. Delete the text, delete the e-mail, hang up the phone or slam the door in their face.”

Residents who receive any correspondence from a possible scammer are asked to contact Consumer Protection at 914-995-2155 or ConPro@westchestergov.com.

Cuomo also indicated illegal acts among health care providers. The state is currently looking at one provider whose case is being referred to Attorney General Letitia James, he said.

With vaccine-related fraud expected to become more prevalent, Cuomo signed an executive order stating a provider, doctor, nurse, pharmacist or any licensed professional could be fined up to $1 million and have their state license revoked if caught.

“Vaccines are valuable and there will be people who break the law,” Cuomo said. “Anyone who engages in fraud is going to be held accountable.”

As of Monday, about 140,000 New Yorkers have received the first of two doses of the COVID vaccine. Vaccinations this week will expand to urgent care employees, individuals administering vaccines and residents of alcohol and substance abuse facilities.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Monday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.

Ardsley – 32

Bedford – 94

Briarcliff Manor – 41

Bronxville – 15

Buchanan – 17

Cortlandt – 245

Croton-on-Hudson – 76

Dobbs Ferry – 84

Eastchester – 194

Elmsford – 60

Greenburgh – 308

Harrison – 233

Hastings-on-Hudson – 40

Irvington – 29

Larchmont – 33

Lewisboro – 53

Mamaroneck Town – 66

Mamaroneck Village – 202

Mount Kisco – 118

Mount Pleasant – 235

Mount Vernon – 402

New Castle – 92

New Rochelle – 727

North Castle – 109

North Salem – 33

Ossining Town – 33

Ossining Village – 287

Peekskill – 294

Pelham – 61

Pelham Manor – 53

Pleasantville – 59

Port Chester – 329

Pound Ridge – 11

Rye Brook – 97

Rye City – 99

Scarsdale – 78

Sleepy Hollow – 117

Somers – 118

Tarrytown – 75

Tuckahoe – 45

White Plains – 533

Yonkers – 1,754

Yorktown – 354

School News & Business Closures

Business Closures

In Peekskill, Factoria, River Outpost, and Fin & Brew will be closed for the winter out of an abundance of caution with coronavirus cases rapidly increasing locally. Restaurants will reopen on March 15.

School Closures