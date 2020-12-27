Coronavirus cases increased by 554 in Westchester County on Saturday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 66,405 since the start of the pandemic.

The county reported four more deaths, resulting in a total of 1,639 COVID-19-related fatalities since March, according to the state tracker. This week 39 people have died from the virus, state data shows.

There are currently 8,146 active cases, a minor decrease over the previous day, with the daily test positivity rate 5.01 percent. That percentage is based on 11,047 tests taken on Thursday, state data shows. Overall, there have been over 1.3 million COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester since March.

As of Monday, there were about 367 virus patients in Westchester hospitals, a number that has fluctuated but remained relatively consistent over the last two weeks.

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 4,478 according to the state, with 65 additional positive cases recorded on Saturday. The county’s daily positivity rate is 6.91 percent, with 941 tests administered Thursday, state data shows.

Putnam currently has 803 active cases.

There have been 66 coronavirus-related deaths in Putnam. No new deaths were reported on Saturday.

Statewide there were 10,806 new positive cases on Saturday, according to the state tracker. The daily positivity rate is 5.36 percent.

The state recorded 122 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 29,396 since March.

Total hospitalizations are at 6,884, a decrease of 66 over the previous day, according to state data. Across New York there have been 914,522 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Here are the latest updates on Dec. 27

Free COVID-19 tests are available to community members at Northern Westchester Hospital’s Center for Healthy Living, located at 480 Bedford Road in Chappaqua, next to Whole Foods. With maximum safety measures in place to prevent exposure, health officials are only requesting residents schedule an appointment prior to arrival.

No prescription will be required during the no-cost appointment, and results will be given within one to three days of taking the test.

Health officials are asking those to be aware of any symptoms relating to the virus, including fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

State law also requires those traveling out of the state for more than 24-hours to test for the virus upon their return. The mandate states travelers must obtain a test within three days of departure, prior to arrival in New York, and must, upon arrival to New York, quarantine for three days.

On day four of their quarantine, the traveler must obtain another COVID test. If both tests come back negative, the traveler may exit quarantine.

Click here to make an appointment or call the Center for Healthy Living at 914-223-1780.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Friday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.

Ardsley – 20

Bedford – 113

Briarcliff Manor – 48

Bronxville – 14

Buchanan – 17

Cortlandt – 233

Croton-on-Hudson – 81

Dobbs Ferry – 107

Eastchester – 200

Elmsford – 58

Greenburgh – 346

Harrison – 235

Hastings-on-Hudson – 37

Irvington – 25

Larchmont – 32

Lewisboro – 50

Mamaroneck Town – 57

Mamaroneck Village – 208

Mount Kisco – 152

Mount Pleasant – 274

Mount Vernon – 429

New Castle – 96

New Rochelle – 694

North Castle – 123

North Salem – 38

Ossining Town – 38

Ossining Village – 303

Peekskill – 302

Pelham – 60

Pelham Manor – 45

Pleasantville – 56

Port Chester – 325

Pound Ridge – 14

Rye Brook – 94

Rye City – 83

Scarsdale – 86

Sleepy Hollow – 101

Somers – 117

Tarrytown – 88

Tuckahoe – 44

White Plains – 543

Yonkers – 1,731

Yorktown – 336

School News & Business Closures

Business Closures

In Peekskill, Factoria, River Outpost, and Fin & Brew will be closed for the winter out of an abundance of caution with coronavirus cases rapidly increasing locally. Restaurants will reopen on March 15.

School Closures