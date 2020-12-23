Coronavirus cases increased by 536 on in Westchester County on Tuesday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 63,909 since the start of the pandemic.

The county reported more six deaths, resulting in a total of 1,617 COVID-19-releated fatalities since March, according to the state tracker. This week 17 people have died from the virus, according to state data.

There are currently 8,112 active cases, another slight decrease from the previous day, with the daily test positivity rate 6.02 percent. That percentage is based on 8,910 tests taken on Monday, state data shows. Overall, there have been over 1.3 million COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester since March.

As of Saturday, there were about 353 virus patients in Westchester hospitals, a number that has remained relatively consistent over the last two weeks.

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 4,231, according to the state, with 63 additional positive cases recorded on Tuesday. The county’s daily positivity rate is 8.99 percent, with 701 tests administered Monday, state data shows.

Putnam currently has 803 active cases, a slight bump over the previous day but a significant decline compared to Dec. 15 when the county had 951 active cases.

There have been 66 coronavirus-related deaths in Putnam. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday.

Statewide there were 9,716 new positive cases on Tuesday, according to the state tracker. The daily positivity rate was 5.89 percent.

The state recorded 139 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 28,850 since March.

Total hospitalizations are at 6,661, an increase of 330 over the previous day, according to state data. Across New York there have been 866,765 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Here are the latest updates on Dec. 23

As Westchester County continues to experience a rise in coronavirus cases, Northern Westchester Hospital will be offering free COVID-19 diagnostic tests to the public.

COVID-19 tests are available to community members at the facilities Center for Healthy Living, located at 480 Bedford Road in Chappaqua, next to Whole Foods. With maximum safety measures in place to prevent exposure, health officials are only requesting residents schedule an appointment prior to arrival.

No prescription will be required during the no-cost appointment, and results will be given within one to three days of taking the test.

Health officials are asking those to be aware of any symptoms relating to the virus, including fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

State law also requires those traveling out of the state for more than 24-hours to test for the virus upon their return. The mandate states travelers must obtain a test within three days of departure, prior to arrival in New York, and must, upon arrival to New York, quarantine for three days.

On day four of their quarantine, the traveler must obtain another COVID test. If both tests come back negative, the traveler may exit quarantine.

Click here to make an appointment or call the Center for Healthy Living at 914-223-1780.

School News & Business Closures

Business Closures

In Peekskill, Factoria, River Outpost, and Fin & Brew will be closed for the winter out of an abundance of caution with coronavirus cases rapidly increasing locally. Restaurants will reopen on March 15.

School Closures

Somers Central School District will shift to remote learning Dec. 21 to Dec. 23.

Hendrick Hudson School District will be remote Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday.

Carmel Central School District will transition to remote learning through Jan. 8.

Brewster Central School District will be on a remote learning schedule through Jan. 8

White Plains Public School will be on remote learning through Jan. 8

Greenburgh Central School District has transitioned all schools to remote learning through Jan. 11.

Peekskill City School District will close and shift to virtual learning through Jan. 4.

Mahopac Central School District will transition to virtual learning until January.

Lakeland Central School District will shift to its fully remote model starting Thursday through Jan. 19.

*****Westchester County has suspended sharing the community breakdown map over the last number of days. Officials are currently trying to get additional and more accurate information to share, with the goal to have the map more closely align with the New York State Tracker. They are still working on trying to get correct and expand the data, and when they do map distribution will resume.

