Coronavirus Updates for Dec. 18: Westchester County Records More Than 570 New Cases, Putnam Sees Over 55

Cases of the coronavirus increased by 571 in Westchester County on Thursday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 61,111 since the start of the pandemic.

The county reported three more deaths, resulting in a total of 1,584 COVID-19-releated fatalities since March, according to the state tracker. This week 26 people have died from the virus, according to state data.

County Executive George Latimer during his Thursday briefing said the rising number of fatalities recorded in recent weeks has been concerning. He also stressed that while seniors are more susceptible to succumbing to the virus, that it has impacted people of all ages.

“We don’t necessarily realize that people in middle-aged years, young adults and children also are very vulnerable to COVID,” Latimer said. “COVID is not just something that will hit vulnerable senior citizens, it will hit people of all ages, including young children.”

There are currently 8,693 active cases, with the daily test positivity rate 5.95 percent. That percentage is based on 9,593 tests taken on Wednesday, state data shows. Overall, there have been over 1.2 million COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester since March.

Latimer noted that the number of active cases reported on Thursday was a slight decrease compared to recent days. Although, he attributed the lower number of cases and tests administered to the impending snowstorm.

“The information shows actually a decrease in the number of active cases for the first time in memory, a fairly surprising decrease,” Latimer said. “I think we attribute it to the fact that with the incoming storm we did not test quite as many people as we have in the past.”

As of Monday, there were about 360 virus patients in Westchester hospitals.

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 3,975, according to the state, with 56 additional positive cases recorded on Thursday. The county’s daily positivity rate is 6.50 percent, with 862 tests administered Wednesday, state data shows.

Putnam County currently has 937 active cases.

There have been 66 coronavirus-related deaths in Putnam. No new deaths were reported on Thursday.

Statewide there were 10,914 new positive cases on Thursday, according to the state tracker. The daily positivity rate is now 5.38 percent.

The state recorded 120 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 28,222 since March.

Total hospitalizations are at 6,147, an increase of 50 over the previous day, according to state data. Across the state there has been a total of 815,469 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Here are the latest updates on Dec. 18

As Westchester County continues to experience a surge in coronavirus cases, Northern Westchester Hospital will be offering free COVID-19 diagnostic tests to the public.

COVID-19 tests are available to community members at the facilities Center for Healthy Living, located at 480 Bedford Road in Chappaqua, next to Whole Foods. With maximum safety measures in place to prevent exposure, health officials are only requesting residents schedule an appointment prior to arrival.

No prescription will be required during the no-cost appointment, and results will be given within one to three days of taking the test.

Health officials are asking those to be aware of any symptoms relating to the virus, including fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

State law also requires those traveling out of the state for more than 24-hours to test for the virus upon their return. The mandate states travelers must obtain a test within three days of departure, prior to arrival in New York, and must, upon arrival to New York, quarantine for three days.

On day four of their quarantine, the traveler must obtain another COVID test. If both tests come back negative, the traveler may exit quarantine.

Click here to make an appointment or call the Center for Healthy Living at 914-223-1780.

The City of Peekskill will also host a free mobile COVID-19 testing event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at City Hall located at 840 Main Street. Appointments are required.

Patients will be asked for insurance, but do not need it to obtain a test. There is no co-pay and individuals will not receive a bill.

To register for an appointment click here or call 914-202-4530.

School News & Business Closures

Business Closures

Pour in Mount Kisco has closed temporarily after an employee signaled he may have been exposed to COVID-19. All employees will be tested for the virus while the restaurant undergoes a necessary cleaning process.

In Peekskill, Factoria, River Outpost, and Fin & Brew will be closed for the winter out of an abundance of caution with coronavirus cases rapidly increasing locally. Restaurants will reopen on March 15.

School Closures

Somers Middle School will be fully remote on Friday.

Hendrick Hudson School District will be fully remote on Friday

Somers Central School District will shift to remote learning Dec. 21 to Dec. 23.

Carmel Central School District will transition to remote learning through Jan. 8.

Brewster Central School District will be on a remote learning schedule through Jan. 8

Greenburgh Central School District has transitioned all schools to remote learning through Dec. 21, for now.

Peekskill City School District will close and shift to virtual learning through Jan. 4.

Mahopac Central School District will transition to virtual learning until January.

Lakeland Central School District will shift to its fully remote model starting Thursday through Jan. 19.

If your business or school district may have been exposed to COVID-19, please email ayoung@theexaminernews.com to be placed on our daily COVID-19 list.