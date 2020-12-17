Coronavirus Updates for Dec. 17: Westchester County Surpasses 60,000 COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Continue to Balloon

Total cases of COVID-19 surpassed 60,000 in Westchester County on Wednesday, marking a 10,430 increase in cases over the last three weeks.

The county saw cases rise by 549 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 60,540 since the start of the pandemic, according to state data. On Nov. 30, the county had reached a total of 50,110 positive cases.

The county reported six more deaths, resulting in a total of 1,581 COVID-19-releated fatalities since March, according to the state tracker. This week 23 people have died from the virus, according to state data.

There are currently 8,750 active cases, with the daily test positivity rate 6.52 percent. That percentage is based on 8,417 tests taken on Tuesday, state data shows. Overall, there have been over 1.2 million COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester since March.

As of Monday, there were about 360 virus patients in Westchester hospitals, a 309-patient increase since Nov. 3.

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 3,919, according to the state, with 50 additional positive cases recorded on Wednesday. The county’s daily positivity rate is 6.12 percent, with 817 tests administered Tuesday, state data shows.

Putnam County currently has 946 active cases.

There have been 66 coronavirus-related deaths in Putnam. No new deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Statewide there were 9,998 new positive cases on Wednesday, according to the state tracker. The daily positivity rate is now 6.21 percent.

The state recorded 95 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 28,100 since March.

Total hospitalizations are at 6,097, an increase of 115 over the previous day, according to state data. Across the state there has been a total of 804,555 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

School News & Business Closures

Business Closures

Pour in Mount Kisco has closed temporarily after an employee signaled he may have been exposed to COVID-19. All employees will be tested for the virus while the restaurant undergoes a necessary cleaning process.

In Peekskill, Factoria, River Outpost, and Fin & Brew will be closed for the winter out of an abundance of caution with coronavirus cases rapidly increasing locally. Restaurants will reopen on March 15.

School Closures

Carmel Central School District will transition to remote learning through Jan. 8.

Brewster Central School District will be on a remote learning schedule through Jan. 8

Greenburgh Central School District has transitioned all schools to remote learning through Dec. 21, for now.

Peekskill City School District will close and shift to virtual learning through Jan. 4.

Mahopac Central School District will transition to virtual learning until January.

Lakeland Central School District will shift to its fully remote model starting Thursday through Jan. 19.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Friday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.

Ardsley – 39

Bedford – 141

Briarcliff Manor – 50

Bronxville – 36

Buchanan – 11

Cortlandt – 148

Croton-on-Hudson – 48

Dobbs Ferry – 71

Eastchester – 148

Elmsford – 47

Greenburgh – 239

Harrison – 178

Hastings-on-Hudson – 18

Irvington – 28

Larchmont – 24

Lewisboro – 81

Mamaroneck Town – 37

Mamaroneck Village – 161

Mount Kisco – 152

Mount Pleasant – 183

Mount Vernon – 294

New Castle – 64

New Rochelle – 520

North Castle – 80

North Salem – 35

Ossining Town – 35

Ossining Village – 211

Peekskill – 221

Pelham – 52

Pelham Manor – 24

Pleasantville – 41

Port Chester – 234

Pound Ridge – 19

Rye Brook – 46

Rye City – 90

Scarsdale – 74

Sleepy Hollow – 70

Somers – 106

Tarrytown – 57

Tuckahoe – 20

White Plains – 468

Yonkers – 1,201

Yorktown – 251

