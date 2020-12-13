Coronavirus Updates for Dec. 13: Westchester County Passes 58,000 Cases, Adds Five More Deaths

Five more COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in Westchester County on Saturday, resulting in a total 29 people dying of coronavirus this week, according to state data.

Deaths continue to increase week-after-week as the area experiences what local elected officials have deemed a second wave of the virus. The recent uptick in deaths is a significant hike compared to the summer months when a combined 11 deaths were recorded in July and August.

Westchester now has a total of 1,558 COVID-19-related fatalities since March, according to the state tracker.

Cases of the coronavirus increased by 638 in Westchester County Saturday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 58,244 since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 8,598 active cases, with the daily test positivity rate 5.58 percent. That percentage is based on 11,443 tests taken on Friday, state data shows. Overall, there have been over 1.2 million COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester since March.

As of Tuesday, there were 359 virus patients in Westchester hospitals, a 309-case increase since Election Day. The county has approximately 3,000 hospital beds, not including the 110 beds set up at the County Center, which has been turned into a field hospital.

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 3,677, according to the state, with 69 additional positive cases recorded on Saturday. The county’s daily positivity rate is 6.50 percent, with 1,061 tests administered Friday, state data shows.

Putnam County currently has 946 active cases.

There have been 66 coronavirus-related deaths in Putnam. No new deaths were reported on Saturday.

Statewide there were 11,129 new positive cases on Saturday, according to the state tracker. The daily positivity rate is now 4.58 percent.

The state recorded 95 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 27,675 since March.

Total hospitalizations are at 5,359, an increase of 38 over the previous day, according to state data. Across the state there has been a total of 764,966 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Here are the latest updates on Dec. 13

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced that 242,927 COVID-19 test results were reported to New York on Friday – a new record high. He called on the federal government to swiftly provide resources to state and local governments to fairly administer the vaccine and provide support to businesses in need and the unemployed.

“COVID cases are continuing to climb nationwide and with the holiday season in full swing, it could get worse before it gets better,” Cuomo said. “In the meantime, we are laser focused on ensuring the increase in cases we are seeing does not overwhelm our hospital system and we are putting in place redundancies to shore them up.”

Until there is widespread access to the vaccine, Cuomo implored residents to slow the spread of the virus by wearing a mask, socially distancing, washing your hands, and remaining vigilant.

Free mobile COVID-19 testing events are also scheduled throughout the county through Dec. 16. All testing will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. as follows:

Sunday at the Municipal Parking Lot behind Neri Bakery in Port Chester

Dec. 16 at the Municipal Parking Lot behind Neri Bakery in Port Chester

An appointment is required prior to arrival. Patients will be asked for insurance but do not need it to obtain a test. There is no co-pay for a COVID-19 tests and individuals will not be billed. Click HERE to register.

School News & Business Closures

Business Closures

Pour in Mount Kisco has closed temporarily after an employee signaled he may have been exposed to COVID-19. All employees will be tested for the virus while the restaurant undergoes a necessary cleaning process.

In Peekskill, Factoria, River Outpost, and Fin & Brew will be closed for the winter out of an abundance of caution with coronavirus cases rapidly increasing locally.

School Closures

Carmel High School will transition to remote learning through Jan. 8, with the remaining Carmel Central School District buildings beginning remote learning Dec. 14 to Jan. 8.

Greenburgh Central School District has transitioned all schools to remote learning through Dec. 21, for now.

Peekskill City School District will close and shift to virtual learning through Jan. 4.

White Plains Public Schools transition to remote learning through Dec. 14.

All students in 6 East, Hybrid One and Two at Fox Lane Middle School will learn remotely at home through Dec. 15th.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Friday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.

Ardsley – 39

Bedford – 141

Briarcliff Manor – 50

Bronxville – 36

Buchanan – 11

Cortlandt – 148

Croton-on-Hudson – 48

Dobbs Ferry – 71

Eastchester – 148

Elmsford – 47

Greenburgh – 239

Harrison – 178

Hastings-on-Hudson – 18

Irvington – 28

Larchmont – 24

Lewisboro – 81

Mamaroneck Town – 37

Mamaroneck Village – 161

Mount Kisco – 152

Mount Pleasant – 183

Mount Vernon – 294

New Castle – 64

New Rochelle – 520

North Castle – 80

North Salem – 35

Ossining Town – 35

Ossining Village – 211

Peekskill – 221

Pelham – 52

Pelham Manor – 24

Pleasantville – 41

Port Chester – 234

Pound Ridge – 19

Rye Brook – 46

Rye City – 90

Scarsdale – 74

Sleepy Hollow – 70

Somers – 106

Tarrytown – 57

Tuckahoe – 20

White Plains – 468

Yonkers – 1,201

Yorktown – 251

If your business or school district may have been exposed to COVID-19, please email ayoung@theexaminernews.com to be placed on our daily COVID-19 list.