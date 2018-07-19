Cornell Cooperative Director Announces Retirement

“Looking back it’s been great,” Keith, who has been busy getting ready for the annual 4-H Fair, added.

Keith began her career in the county as a family consumer science program leader in 1974. She eventually rose to the position she holds today — executive director — in 1987.

Out of college, Keith called joining CCE a logical career opportunity. She either was going to go into public education or join an informal educational organization like CCE.

During her tenure, Keith can’t help but talk about all the great people she’s been able to work with, including wonderful volunteers and a staff around her that makes CCE run so smoothly.

During her interview, Keith conveyed gratitude to the number of volunteers than make Cornell’s programs and events so successful.

“I love what I do,” Keith said. “And it’s a great opportunity for somebody else.”

Applicants considering the position must demonstrate success with building relationships and collaborations, and fund development, and organization, finance and human resource management skills are a must, the job posting stated. A Master’s degree and six years of experience is required, according to the job posting.