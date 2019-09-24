With Caveats, Congressman Maloney ‘Prepared to Pursue Impeachment’

Amidst growing support among House Democrats to pursue an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, local Representative Sean Patrick Maloney edged a rhetorical step closer this afternoon to explicitly endorsing impeachment.

Maloney, a District 18 Democrat, has avoided full-throated support of impeachment, citing a lack of popular support.

But Maloney issued a statement today saying the allegations around the president’s phone call with the president of Ukraine have changed the equation.

“I have had a high bar for putting the country through an impeachment inquiry, especially so close to an election,” Maloney stated. “But these allegations go to the heart of the oath I took. There comes a time to put your country first. Unless the Intelligence Committee immediately receives both the whistleblower complaint, and the recordings of any calls – and they dispel these charges – I am prepared to pursue an impeachment inquiry of the President. The old Trump song and dance won’t cut it this time.”

The New York Times reported that President Trump said on Tuesday he will release the transcript of his July phone call with the Ukrainian president in an effort to quell the controversy over whether he pressed the Ukraine leader to investigate former Vice President and current Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden. The president said the call was “totally appropriate” and promised to reveal the full text tomorrow.

Chele Chiavacci Farley, an Orange County Republican running against Maloney, released her own statement in light of Maloney’s new take.

“Despite talking out of both sides of his mouth all summer, Congressman Sean Maloney finally outed his real agenda today by publicly supporting impeachment against the President based on unsubstantiated and politically-motivated allegations,” she said. “Once again the radical Democrats led by The Squad began a witch hunt based on the premise of guilt and Congressman Maloney is right there with them.”

The other congressional representatives in Examiner Media’s coverage area, Nita Lowey and Eliot L. Engel, had already come out supporting an impeachment inquiry around the Mueller investigation.