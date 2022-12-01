Concerns Raised Over Relocation of Mount Kisco Fire Horn

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A Mount Kisco resident raised concerns last week that the pending relocation of the village’s fire horn would have problematic effects on the health and quality of life of many neighbors.

The village is moving forward with plans to install the horn on the roof of the newly-remodeled Green Street firehouse rather than keeping it at Village Hall.

Resident John Rhodes addressed the issue during the public comments portion of the Nov. 21 Village Board meeting, shortly after a $6,050 expenditure was approved by the board to pay Goosetown Communications for the horn and its installation.

Rhodes argued that the move from Village Hall to the Green Street firehouse would place the horn, which can top noise levels well in excess of 100 decibels, within a few hundred feet of the closest residents. He questioned whether a sound study was done, particularly after last year’s Village Board elected not to act on the relocation.

He called officials to perform a review under the state Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA), which should include a sound study.

“Because this is on the border of a state-specified potential environmental justice area, that also may trigger the necessity to consider that under SEQRA regulations,” Rhodes said. “So I think this is really not thought out.”

Mayor Gina Picinich said the village is required under state law to have a primary source of notification for when there are fire calls. Since it was no longer conducive to keeping it at Village Hall after renovations to the facility, the best place to house the horn is at the Green Street firehouse, she said.

“It’s an old system and there are challenges with the location in the basement. There was work being done at Village Hall,” Picinich said of a key reason for the decision. “The elevator had to be put in here at Village Hall, which went down to the basement, so the location where the very large air pumps were located had to be taken out so the elevators could fit in.”

During the board’s review of the monthly bills at last week’s meeting, Trustee Karen Schleimer first questioned what the $6,050 expenditure entailed. When told by Picinich it was to pay for the new horn at the Green Street firehouse, she also raised an objection.

“People are concerned and there was much discussion in 2021 as to the need for sound tests,” Schleimer said.

Picinich quickly responded that the decision to relocate the horn was needed.

“We reviewed this a number, a number of times,” she said. “There were e-mails back in 2021 and you received all of them. So that is going up on the roof. Done.”

However, Village Attorney Whitney Singleton said since Village Hall and the Green Street firehouse are located on the same parcel of municipally-owned property, the village is free to make the switch and does not need to make a determination of significance.

“Because it is a mere replacement in kind of an existing facility, it is neither an unlisted or a Type II action,” he said.

Picinich added that residents throughout the village are subjected to a variety of noises, whether it be from emergency vehicles or other sources.

Rhodes said he and other residents who have been concerned about the issue will continue to explore alternatives.

“We’ll have to ask around and see if there’s anything we can do because clearly we don’t want to have the town go to the expense of doing this only to have to be in a position to having to move it again and pay all that extra money,” he said. “We’ll look into what the possibilities are.”