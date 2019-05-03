Concerns Grow Over Traffic Plan for Northeast Logistics

As a massive project in the Town of Southeast continues to be reviewed, Putnam County’s top cop voiced concern over how traffic might be mitigated if a distribution center is approved off of Route 312.

Sheriff Robert Langley is objecting to a draft of a Final Environmental Impact Statement related to the Commercial Campus at Fields Corners project, formerly known as Northeast Logistics, submitted to the Southeast planning board earlier this year that calls for a 12-foot crash bar to prevent truck traffic from passing into Patterson’s borders. The project would be a distribution center and is currently under site plan review by the planning board.

Langley, in an April 4 letter, wrote it is the position the sheriff’s office that proposed gates along with a turnaround should be constructed. The gates would remain open and signage would be installed that would only allow residents that live in that neighborhood to use the road. Commercial vehicles would be prohibited unless they were making a local delivery, the letter states.

“This will be enforced and should enforcement not be a deterrent the gates will be secured and the roadway closed,” Langley wrote.