Con Ed Called to Greenburgh Meeting to Explain Current Roadwork Plan

Calling the situation a quality of life issue, the Greenburgh Town Board has asked Con Edison to send representatives to its next meeting to explain why the utility company is tearing up roadways and working in numerous areas of the township.

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner has received numerous questions and complaints from residents about road conditions, in particular in the College Corners area, where gas work is being done.

The meeting will also address other neighborhoods in unincorporated Greenburgh and in the villages where Con Ed has roadwork underway.

Feiner has asked Con Ed representatives to address the type of gas infrastructure work being done and why it takes so long for roadwork to be completed. He wants to know why the work is so important at this time, how neighborhoods are selected for infrastructure repairs and what the repaving plans are.

Feiner noted, “Some people have complained to me that the roads are left in poor shape and they don’t always see crews working. How come?”

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m. at Greenburgh Town Hall.

For residents who cannot attend the meeting, Feiner suggests they watch the meeting streamed live on the web at www.greenburghny.com or on Optimum channel 76 and Verizon channel 35.

Feiner also welcomes resident questions by email at pfeiner@greenburghny.com.