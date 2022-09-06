Community Mourns Ossining Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Hundreds of residents attended a vigil at Nelson Park in Ossining last Wednesday to mourn a 22-year-old village man who died in a motorcycle crash Aug. 28.

Kasheem Trotter was pronounced dead at the scene on the night of Aug. 28 on the Bear Mountain State Parkway in Crompond.

“An amazing young man gone way too son,” stated Town of Ossining Councilwoman Liz Miller Feldman, who was among the sea of people at the vigil.

Trotter left his mark in Ossining as being part of the inaugural group of players for Project105, a program and camp that provides affordable and structured athletics for youth. He later became a coach.

“This is a huge loss for his community of basketball friends and family,” Whitley Humes stated on a GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral costs. “Kahseem was an amazing young man who left a huge and positive mark on everyone that crossed his paths. As he was truly loved by all and will be dearly missed because he was one of the most genuine, authentic, athletic, and respectful young person that I’ve ever known.”

“I had the privilege of getting to know KJ while working with him as a camp counselor during the summer of 2016. His sense of humor, energy, and personality was unmatched,” Cal Lepkowski stated.

Trotter played point guard for Ossining High School. He attended SUNY Broome and later found his niche in the custom automobile industry. He had a business called Kay’z Auto Works.

“Kahseem has inspired multiple generations within his community, both older and younger than him, and continues to do so in his passing,” Isaac Newman stated.

Nearly 500 people have contributed almost $30,000 to date on the GoFundMe page, which can be found at https://gofund.me/72c32f54.