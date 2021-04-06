Comments By Putnam Sheriff GOP Candidate Were Appalling

I was disturbed and angered recently when I watched a YouTube video called “Police Off the Cuff.” It was an interview with a candidate for Kent Town Board, Robert Hyer, and the Republican candidate for Putnam County sheriff, Kevin McConville.

While the hosts of the segment and Hyer engaged in casual and bluntly racist chat, the Republican candidate for sheriff sat nodding in agreement. They ridiculed those suffering from addiction and shared thinly veiled anti-LGBTQ and anti-immigrant sentiments that were cruel and frightening. The disdain for those who do not share their particular worldview was on full display. Democrats and liberals were labeled as “lefties,” “weirdos” and “nuts.” It was appalling coming from those who wish to be in public service.

The yukking it up about the good old days when you could “beat 30 people” with “Louisville sluggers” on a given night was truly disgusting, especially in light of this past year in which the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, among others, sparked a social movement against police brutality. Equally disturbing was the contempt for those who cared enough to peacefully protest against such brutality.

Putnam County needs a sheriff who will stand for up justice and will voice objection in the face of injustice, not someone who will just laugh it off with the good old boys in full public view.

I am voting for Robert Langley who has done an excellent job as sheriff during his tenure and respects his constituents, regardless of their political leanings. We need a sheriff who will serve and protect all of us, including the “nuts,” the “lefties” and the “weirdos.”

Sonia Ryzy-Ryski

Cold Spring