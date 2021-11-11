Columbia Doctors Children’s Health has launched new specialties and expanded clinical care facilities at its 15 North Broadway, White Plains location.

This collaborative project with NewYork-Presbyterian provides access to pediatric specialists in 14 care areas within a 5,000-square-foot, family-friendly space complete with additional clinical rooms, spacious waiting areas, dedicated echocardiography spaces, an expanded allergy practice, and all with a sensitivity to post-COVID best practices. Patients can now receive top-tier treatment across pediatric specialties including Allergy, Cardiology, Genetics, Gastroenterology, Surgery and more. The facility is designed to be more welcoming and accommodating for young patients, as well as their parents and caregivers.

“Columbia’s long history of providing superb pediatric care informed by the latest research truly sets us apart in Westchester, and bringing more of our specialists to the area is part of an overall effort by our department to improve access to and continuity of care from our world-class providers,” said Jordan S. Orange, MD, PhD, chair of pediatrics at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and physician-in-chief of NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital. “These expanded services bring more of the pediatric specialties parents and general pediatricians are looking for to White Plains, enhancing the outstanding care our physicians provide.”

Pediatric services now available at 15 N Broadway from Certified Pediatric Specialists include:

• Allergy and Immunology

• Cardiology

• Endocrinology

• Gastroenterology

• Genetics

• Hepatology

• Hematology

• Infectious Diseases

• Nephrology

• Nutrition

• Pulmonology

• Rheumatology

• Surgery

• Urology

• Additional pediatric specialty services coming soon

Located on the building’s garden level, with ample free parking and stroller-friendly access, the expanded ColumbiaDoctors Children’s Health space in White Plains retains its small-practice atmosphere while providing leading-edge care and increased access to a broad array of services.