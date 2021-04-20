Colleen Murphy

Colleen Ann Murphy, a Buchanan resident, died Apr. 10. She was 53.

Murphy was born Aug. 16, 1967, to Robert C. and Jacqueline (Guyon) Conklin in Cold Spring. She was a cherished and dedicated wife to Patrick Murphy, and extremely loving and dedicated mother to her sons Kevin and Shawn. She was also a doting aunt to Robert and Brianna DeJesse and Samantha Murphy.

Choosing to be a happy homemaker, she was able to create a very loving, caring environment for her family to grow and to form strong character in her sons.

She was involved in many community organizations: PTA vice president within the Hendrick Hudson School District, secretary for the Buchanan Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, the Village of Buchanan Beautification Committee, often decorating Village Hall for various holidays, and the Trinity Boscobel Methodist Church. She is viewed by an entire community as a mother and friend to all who knew her. She was the kind of person that put others first and lifted their spirits wherever and whenever needed. She will be missed by not only her husband and sons but also her mother, Jacqueline, sister Kathleen and family, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, loving in-laws and a large community of friends.