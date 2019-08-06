Cold Spring Welcomes Putnam Wine and Food Fest

For the ninth straight year, the Putnam County Wine and Food Fest will give local residents and visitors from the surrounding region a chance to indulge in a wide array of food and spirits over a summer weekend.

Taking place Aug. 10 and Aug. 11, the wine and food fest will feature ciders, wines and spirits, fresh food and musical entertainment throughout the weekend. Founder and director of the fest, Lauren Drummond is looking forward to another successful event.

Drummond, who is a former freelance journalist that covered the entertainment business, said when she moved up to Putnam about 20 years ago she noticed the area did not have any wineries or related activities. In earnest, she decided to start the wine and food fest to give Putnam an event filled with wine and farm-to-table food that was close to home. For the first eight years, the festival was held on a farm in Patterson, but this year the event will be held in Cold Spring at Mayor’s Park.