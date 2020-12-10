Cody Resigns From Carmel BOE, District Looks to Fill Vacant Seat

The Carmel Central School District is in search of a community member to fill a vacant seat on the Board of Education.

The seat on the seven-member board was recently made vacant by Trustee John Cody, who resigned on Nov. 30. Officials said Cody has moved out of the district, therefore requiring appointment of an applicable Carmel resident to finish out his term.

Cody’s term will expire on May 18, 2021. The board is currently seeking letters of interest from the community to fill the vacancy immediately.

To qualify, individuals must be able to read and write, be a citizen of the United States, be at least 18 years old, and be a resident of the school district for at least one continuous year. Furthermore, applicants must be the only member of a family serving on the board of education during the term of office.

Interested individuals are asked to send a letter of intent to District Clerk Sue Dieck at sdieck@carmelschools.org by close of business on Monday. Those interested are also invited to speak to the board during a special board of education meeting on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

A Zoom invitation for the meeting will be sent by Tuesday afternoon, officials said.