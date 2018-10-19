Coalition Pushes for Southeast Old Town Hall Revival

Remaining empty for dozens of years, the Southeast Old Town Hall could be making a comeback meant to be a center for the performing arts.

Calling it a hidden gem, members of the Town of Southeast Cultural Arts Coalition and other community leaders want to see the Old Town Hall building along Main Street in Brewster once again become a bustling center for the community. Details on what the renovated and revived building would look like were announced during a press conference last week inside the hall’s historic theater.

Built in 1896, the building is three stories tall and almost 4,000 square feet. For more than a century, it served as a governmental building and courthouse and then as a theater and community gathering place. In 1979, it was listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. Right now, it has no use or purpose.

“For too long this (building) has been out of sight and out of mind,” CAC vice president Olenna Truskett said, noting the building hasn’t been used for 30 years. She said during that stretch, there have been multiple attempts to resurrect the facility, but each attempt failed because there wasn’t a clear course forward.

Currently, part of the building headquarters the Southeast Museum and the CAC, two non-profit organizations. Going forward, Truskett said the renovations would satisfy the historical aspect of the building while keeping everything within code. The overall purpose is to meet the needs of a self- sustaining theater and arts center, she said.