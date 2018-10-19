Coalition Pushes for Southeast Old Town Hall Revival

Remaining empty for dozens of years, the Southeast Old Town Hall could be making a comeback meant to be a center for the performing arts.
Calling it a hidden gem, members of the Town of Southeast Cultural Arts Coalition and other community leaders want to see the Old Town Hall building along Main Street in Brewster once again become a bustling center for the community. Details on what the renovated and revived building would look like were announced during a press conference last week inside the hall’s historic theater.
Built in 1896, the building is three stories tall and almost 4,000 square feet. For more than a century, it served as a governmental building and courthouse and then as a theater and community gathering place. In 1979, it was listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. Right now, it has no use or purpose.
“For too long this (building) has been out of sight and out of mind,” CAC vice president Olenna Truskett said, noting the building hasn’t been used for 30 years. She said during that stretch, there have been multiple attempts to resurrect the facility, but each attempt failed because there wasn’t a clear course forward.
Currently, part of the building headquarters the Southeast Museum and the CAC, two non-profit organizations. Going forward, Truskett said the renovations would satisfy the historical aspect of the building while keeping everything within code. The overall purpose is to meet the needs of a self- sustaining theater and arts center, she said.
A wide range of groups would host events with professional and local performers participating in different shows, Truskett said. CAC president Judy Marano said one advantage Brewster has is it’s near a train station and the village is situated between New York City and Boston, where professional groups could stop by.
“Our goal is to use it every night,” Marano said.
So far, the CAC and town have reached a memorandum of agreement and signed a 30-year lease. Architectural design plans, engineering assessments, and professional cost estimates have all been obtained and the theater level windows have been restored.
The non-profit has also obtained a $250,000 state senate grant.
“We believe the Old Town Hall theater is a jewel in the crown of Brewster’s Main Street and a keystone in the revitalization,” Truskett said.
While progress has been made, there is still heavy lifting ahead for the CAC that will require a major fundraising effort. The façade and roof, the front entrance stairs, interior, and stair tower all need work done on them, in addition to making the building ADA compliant with accessible bathrooms and an elevator. Theater accouterments, like lights, curtain, sound and seating also need to be implemented.
The total costs would be between $2.9 million and $4.5 million with funds possibly coming from grants at every governmental level, fundraisers, membership drives, and contributions and sponsorships from organizations and individuals.
Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell and NYS Assemblyman Kevin Byrne voiced support for the revitalization. Odell said the building has a great history and is in a great location. The county is focused on rebooting Main Streets, especially Brewster. She said other communities have relied on a theater to be an anchor for other businesses in the area.
“It really has everything it needs except a couple of bucks,” Odell said, adding. “It’s critical, it’s important.”