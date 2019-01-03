Club Fit, Briarcliff and Jefferson Valley

How do you like to stay fit?

For more than four decades, Club Fit has been providing a wide variety of activities to help local residents stay fit.

“As far as offerings, it’s so vast,” Club Fit Marketing Director Jacquie Giannico noted last week.

The club, which also has a facility in Briarcliff, will celebrate the 46th anniversary of the opening of its Jefferson Valley facility in 2019.

Club Fit offers a virtual exercise buffet at its two locations, which include two indoor heated pools and indoor and outdoor tennis courts

Another feature of Club Fit is its racquetball courts, Giannico pointed out.

“A lot of the other health clubs don’t have that,” she remarked, noting Club Fit initially began as a racquetball club.

The full gymnasiums are available for not only members but also for basketball leagues.

More than 155 group fitness classes are offered weekly at both locations, with most of them included in membership fees, Giannico commented. Some of the classes are yoga, Body Pump, dance, Zumba and kickboxing. Personal training is offered by certified personal trainers.

Another feature at both Club Fit locations is women-only fitness areas, “which really is very appealing for women,” Giannico said.

Club Fit also offers massage, personal trainers and a cafe at both locations. Large fitness floors with machines and free weights are located at both sites.

Children’s programs are also offered at Club Fit.

“We offer an Energy Center, which is for children,” Giannico said. “So, when the parents are working out they can drop their kids off.”

A nursery is provided for children three months to age five.

At the Jefferson Valley location there is Parisi Speed School, which is a franchise owned by Club Fit. The school for youths helps with the development of speed and agility in all sports, Giannico said.

“If you want to get faster, if you want to train for the next level, we have Parisi Speed coaches who are certified coaches that can take the kids to the next level,” she stated.

Both locations have a swim team, summer camps and Schools Out Camps for students who are off for school holiday breaks.

A new feature was recently added to the Briarcliff Club Fit.

“We recently added a Functional Fitness Turf Center in our Briarcliff location where multiple levels of fitness classes are offered,” Giannico said. “Most of these classes are included in your monthly membership fees.” The Briarcliff facility also has an indoor track.

Giannico said tours and fitness orientation is offered at both locations “to make our new members feel comfortable.”

New members who pay the $25 joining fee will receive $25 back in Club Electronic Cash, which can be used anywhere at Club Fit, with restrictions applied, Giannico said.

Events are provided by Club Fit for both members and non-members. Some of the events include casino nights, summer concerts, comedy nights and summer barbecues. Club Fit also makes donations and provides sponsorships for fund raising events.

“We are so big in giving back,” Giannico said.

Club Fit, which is a privately-owned health club, employs more than 500 full-time and part-time workers at its Jefferson Valley facility alone.

Giannico said there are many reasons for the success of Club Fit.

“I think first and foremost is the staff and just the absolute desire to keep our community healthy and keep them moving,” she said. “That is just so important to live a long and healthy lifestyle.”