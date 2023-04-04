Climate Crisis Based on Models That Cannot Predict Future Temperatures

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

The IPCC has been forecasting, predicting doom and gloom, end-of-the-Earth scenarios since the 1970s and none have come to pass.

The IPCC in a recent report argues that achievement of the purported 1.5 degrees Celsius “safe” limit on global temperature increases would require implicit taxes equivalent to more than $35 per gallon of gasoline by 2030, in constant year 2022 dollars, and rising sharply thereafter. Congress will never enact such policies.

There is no evidence of a climate “crisis” in terms of temperature trends, polar sea ice, tornadoes, tropical cyclones, wildfires, drought, flooding or ocean alkalinity. The IPCC is deeply dubious about the various severe effects often asserted as prospective impacts of increasing atmospheric concentrations of GHG. Moreover, NASA reports significant planetary greening as a result of increasing atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide, and data from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization show that global per capita food production increased 46 percent between 1961 and 2020, and 20 percent for 2000 to 2020.

The crisis narrative is derived wholly from climate models that cannot predict the actual temperature record.

Patrick Mosman

Pleasantville

Editor’s note: There is unequivocal evidence of climate change. Those interested can visit www.climate.nasa.gov/evidence/ to read evidence from NASA.