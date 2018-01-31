Climate Action Summit Scheduled for Feb. 3

David Gelber, creator and executive producer of “The Years of Living Dangerously,” the Emmy award winning series on Climate Change, and David Yarnold, president and CEO of the National Audubon Society, are the keynote speakers at this year’s annual Bedford 2020 Climate Action Summit.

The eighth annual program is scheduled for Feb. 3, from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fox Lane High School, 632 S. Bedford Rd., in Bedford. The doors will open at 8 a.m. and the snow date is Feb. 4.

According to Bedford 2020, 500 attendees are expected to attend including climate activists, elected officials from 314 municipalities; experts and innovators; and concerned citizens from Westchester, the Hudson Valley and Long Island who want to fight Climate Change.

The program is being hosted by Bedford 2020 with co-hosts the New York League of Conservation Voters and the Bedford Central School District.

According to Bedford 2020 each session will focus on a project to reduce greenhouse emissions. Some of the session topics are: How do we get to 100 percent renewable energy? Electric vehicles, reducing food waste to cool our planet, the carbon tax and communicating about Climate Change.

Bedford 2020 is a non-profit group, which says it has “a mission to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and preserve natural resources not only in Bedford, but throughout Westchester County and beyond.”

Bedford 2020 Executive Director Midge Iorio said last week the purpose of the Summit is, “to hear what the issues are” and which tools are needed to fight Climate Change.

Iorio said the ultimate goal is to have “100 percent renewable energy” in the region.

Iorio said the program will conclude with two, invitation only sessions, with one for elected officials and the other for environmental leaders to discuss action steps post Summit.

The sponsors for the event are Con Edison, Curtis Instruments, Healthy Home Energy and Consulting, NYSERDA, Betsy Davis – JM Kaplan Foundation, Rowan Energy Integration, Wizard Studios, and Ladle of Love.

Attendees can choose to attend up to four sessions and the Expo. A sustainably sourced lunch is included in the ticket price of $30. To register for the Summit or receive more information about this year’s event, visit http://bedford2020.org/climatesummit2018 or call Bedford 2020 at 914-620-2411.