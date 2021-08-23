Clearing Up Info on Mt. Kisco’s Main Street Firehouse Renovation

It has been reported recently that the remaining Mount Kisco firehouses are out to bid for renovation. As commissioner of the Mutual Engine & Hose Co. at 99 Main St., I can only speak for my company. While we are close to finalizing our plans and hope to finish within a month to get them out to bid, we are not quite there. All sides will need to come to the table at least once more to wrap this up.

It needs to be clear that this is not a diatribe against the village, just an affirmation that the bond money was voted on for the safety of the firefighters of Mount Kisco and, therefore, the fire companies will make the final decisions as to the layouts and design of the firehouses. Once Mutual Engine signs off on the new layout, the village will send the plans out for estimation.

Michael Curtis

Commissioner, Mutual Engine & Hose Co.