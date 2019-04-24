Clean Up Days Coming Up Across Putnam

As warmer weather has finally sprung and the snow has melted away, litter across Putnam County has become more evident. But now, like every past year, volunteers from every corner of the county are ready to graciously pick up other people’s trash.

Clean up days are scheduled for this upcoming weekend and in May as mountains of garbage are expected to be picked up along roadways just in time for sunnier days. In the Town of Southeast and Town of Kent, clean up days will be Saturday, April 27 with a rain date Sunday, April 28. Southeast residents can pick up supplies at Old Town Hall at 67 Main Street 8 a.m.-noon and in Kent, residents will be picking up garbage from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. with several designated locations residents can travel to.

In Carmel, residents can pick up garbage from April 22 to April 28 and grab free orange bags at the highway department. Putnam Valley will host its clean up days on May 4 and May 11, both Saturdays.

Southeast Councilwoman Lynne Eckardt is helping lead effort in her town and emphasized any help residents can offer would be appreciated.