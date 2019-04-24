Clean Up Days Coming Up Across Putnam

As warmer weather has finally sprung and the snow has melted away, litter across Putnam County has become more evident. But now, like every past year, volunteers from every corner of the county are ready to graciously pick up other people’s trash.
Clean up days are scheduled for this upcoming weekend and in May as mountains of garbage are expected to be picked up along roadways just in time for sunnier days. In the Town of Southeast and Town of Kent, clean up days will be Saturday, April 27 with a rain date Sunday, April 28. Southeast residents can pick up supplies at Old Town Hall at 67 Main Street 8 a.m.-noon and in Kent, residents will be picking up garbage from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. with several designated locations residents can travel to.
In Carmel, residents can pick up garbage from April 22 to April 28 and grab free orange bags at the highway department. Putnam Valley will host its clean up days on May 4 and May 11, both Saturdays.
Southeast Councilwoman Lynne Eckardt is helping lead effort in her town and emphasized any help residents can offer would be appreciated.
“Clean-up weekend is a wonderful way to celebrate spring and our community,” Eckardt said. “Giving even an hour of your time will help make Southeast shine.”
In Kent, resident Erika Nitz is organizing the clean up day with the help of 15 community and group leaders running teams of volunteers all over town. Last year, more than 200 volunteers pitched in and this year Nitz expects to double that.
“Neighbors enjoy the camaraderie while feeling good about making a difference in their community. Local businesses have signed on to offer exciting promotions to volunteers that present their Kent Cleanup Day sticker,” Nitz said. “We’re looking forward to a successful clean up day this year, and many more in the future.”
Legislator Bill Gouldman is coordinating the effort in Putnam Valley. In past years, more than 100 residents have participated and Gouldman expects the same number of people this year. The litter picked up varies, including bottles, bottle caps, plastic bags, wrappers, straws, cigarette butts and even a plastic Santa Clause once, Gouldman noted.
“The cleanliness of our community speaks to how residents and visitors view us. With this clean up day, we are encouraging residents and volunteers to get involved and make Putnam Valley a cleaner, greener place to call home,” Gouldman said.
More information about each pick up day can be obtained by contacting your town’s town hall.