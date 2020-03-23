Classic Car Showroom Proposed to Set Up Shop in Cortlandt

Car enthusiasts who pine for the days when the Cadillac of the 1950s, the Chevrolet Camaro of the 1960s and the Ford Mustang of the 1970s were on the roadways may soon have a place to view these classic automobiles and others like them in the Town of Cortlandt.

Details of a plan to construct a classic car showroom and storage facility on Lexington Avenue in the Mohegan Lake section of Cortlandt were presented to the town’s Planning Board earlier this month. The current vacant lot is located next to Mohegan Park Home for Adults and across the street from Tom Thumb Preschool.

Being proposed is a 56,000-square-foot, two-story facility on 16.3 acres that will include a 4,900-square-foot showroom, and a 3,528-square-foot storage building that can hold up to 400 vehicles. The showroom will feature a member lounge and a race car simulator room.

“It’s for car lovers, especially classic car lovers,” Heike Schneider, an architect from Yorktown, told the Planning Board.

Schneider said cars will be sold from the showroom. Monthly events and attractions are also planned.

“It’s really a specialized dealership for classic cars in my mind,” said Planner Thomas Bianchi.

Planning Director Chris Kehoe said some landscaping plans for the project need to be ironed out and the 95 parking spaces being proposed may be too much.

Planner Bob Foley expressed some concerns about the development being on heavily traveled Lexington Avenue.

“It sounds like a large, intense project,” Foley said. “Are there any plans to widen the road up to this site? It’s just a bad road. It’s been that way for years.”

The Planning Board was scheduled to do a site inspection this Sunday (March 29).

There are two other classic car facilities in the area. Mid-Century Motoring is located in the Village of Buchanan in the Westchester Industrial Complex off Route 9, while Classic Cars Café is situated on Peekskill Hollow Road in Putnam Valley.