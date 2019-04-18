Civil Rights Activist Honored by White Plains Youth Bureau

In remembrance of the 51st Anniversary of the death of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the White Plains Youth Bureau and Backyards Sports Cares presented White Plains resident Tommy Bouyer (pictured second from the right, holding the award plaque) with its first Keeper of the Dream Award.

Tommy was honored because of his contribution and courage in Civil Rights. On July 7, 1964, Tommy and four of his friends were attacked by white men wielding small baseball bats when they took seats at a white lunch counter in Bessemer, Alabama.

They came together deciding they would do something as blacks were not allowed to eat at the McClellan Department Store lunch counter. A group of men followed them into the store with baseball bats, surrounding them and began to beat them. One of their friends died later as a result of the attack.

The Youth Bureau and Backyards Sports Cares honored Tommy for his courage and setting an example for our youth to keep Dr. Kings Dream alive.