City of White Plains Rec & Parks Day Camp Director Job Openings

The City of White Plains Recreation & Parks Department is looking for individuals interested in working as Camp Directors at their full day, Summer Day Camps. Positions are open at Camp Quarropas, grades 3rd – 5th, and Teen Camp, grades 6th – 8th.

The Camp Directors are responsible for the oversight and successful execution of all camp operations and activities. Camp Directors must be available for 2020 pre-camp preparations and be committed to working the full camp season from July 6- August 14. These are hourly positions with the hourly rate based on education and experience.

Qualified candidates must have the following: Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university; ability to plan, organize, evaluate and supervise programs; experience working with youth with special needs is a strong plus.

If you are interested, please call and/or send resume to: Sia Tofano, Director of Community Center,

914-422-1414 or Email: atofano@whiteplainsny.gov